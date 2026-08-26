Turnovers mar Torres flag season opener

The Matilda Torres Toros flag football team was ready to open the season after scrimmaging Golden Valley-Merced earlier, and now played them in its season opener at Toros Stadium.

However, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown hurt the Toros in an 18-13 loss Thursday evening.

The Toros had two chances to score inside the Golden Valley 10-yard line in the second half to take the lead, but turned the ball over on downs.

Torres outgained Golden Valley 230-192. They limited the Cougars to just 48 yards on 18 rushes.

Torres threw for 167 yards, and rushed for 69 yards.

Amerie Lujan caught three passes for 61 yards and had two long punt returns to set the Toros up in the fourth quarter.

Golden Valley opened the game by gaining an initial first down on a pass play. Then, they threw down the middle. The Golden Valley receiver made an over-the-shoulder fingertip grab, and ran the rest of the way for a 38-yard touchdown. The point after failed, but Golden Valley led 6-0 with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

It took the Toros’ offense four plays answer the Cougars.

On third-and-18, Adalynn Chavez hit Isabella Perez on a crossing pattern. She broke open, and outran the Cougars’ defense for a 58-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Crystal Galicia ran in the one-point conversion for a 7-6 lead with five minutes left in the first.

The Torres defense forced a punt, but the Toros threw an interception three plays later.

The Cougars went on a 12-play drive to get them inside the 10-yard line. However, Jasmin Fernandez sacked the Golden Valley quarterback on fourth-and-eight to turn the ball over.

However, on the next play, Golden Valley picked off Torres at the 10, and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown for a 12-7 lead with six minutes left in the half.

The Toros got a 25-yard pass play from Galicia to Lujan off a tipped pass to get the ball deep into Golden Valley territory. A seven-yard pass to Fernandez, and a six-yard run by Galicia moved the ball to the six, but a fourth down interception stopped the drive.

With time winding down in the half, Golden Valley got a 13-yard pass play and a 15-yard run to get near midfield.

Then, Golden Valley connected on a long pass down the right sideline for a 30-yard touchdown for an 18-7 lead with nine seconds left in the half.

On the first play of the second half, Torres was intercepted. But, the Torres defense stepped up, and forced a punt.

A 21-yard run by Galicia moved the ball inside the Golden Valley 20. Galicia gained nine on third-and-goal from the 17, but an incomplete pass turned the ball over on downs.

The Toros’ defense forced a punt after a third down pass break-up by Jocelynn Galindo.

Lujan set the Toros up with a 28-yard punt return to the Golden Valley 27. Chavez hit Lujan for 13-yards for a first down.

Three plays later, Chavez hit Karina Contreras wide open in the corner of the end zone on the final play of the third quarter to cut the lead to 18-13.

Two quarterback sacks by Jazmine Garcia forced another Golden Valley punt.

Lujan got the Toros to the 23-yard line with a punt return. The Toros got a first down, but an illegal block forced the Toros back and an incomplete pass turned the ball over.

The Torres defense stepped up to force another punt. Lujan returned the punt 40 yards to the Golden Valley 20 with time running out.

Chavez passes to Galicia and Contreras moved the ball to the six, but an incomplete pass on fourth down turned the ball over on downs.

Golden Valley converted on fourth-and-one to run out the clock.