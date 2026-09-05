Torres overcomes for home sweep

The Matilda Torres Toros girls volleyball team didn’t start off its match with Pacheco on the right foot. They committed six hitting errors in a 13-point run. However, from that point, the Toros outscored Pacheco 73-46 the rest of the way for a three-set sweep at Torres.

The Toros out hit the Panthers by more than double, 39-18. They had three hitters with eight or more kills, led by Tarin Anderson with 11. Mya Lujan added 10 and Calliope Gutierrez had eight.

The Toros also served up 13 aces, but missed 10 serves. The Panthers had nine aces and four blocks, but also committed 19 hitting errors in the loss.

Lujan put down a kill to open the match. However, a missed serve led to 13 straight Pacheco points. In the run, Pacheco had four kills, a block and an ace. However, the Toros had five hitting errors to help the run.

The Toros battled back. Bella Laredo served up two points and Destiny Miranda served up an ace.

After a kill by Amelia Specials, Alexa Cervantes served up two of her team-high six aces during a four-point run. Freshman Alana Hamman put down a tip kill to cut Pacheco’s lead to 14-12.

A missed serve and an ace opened Pacheco’s lead to four. Anderson put down back-to-back kills to get the lead down to two.

The Panthers scored two points before an Anderson kill. Gianna Gonzalez served up two aces and Anderson put down another kill to tie the set at 18.

The two teams tied at 19, 20 and 21 before Miranda served up a point for a 23-11 lead. After a missed serve, Hamman put down a tip kill for set point. Cervantes served up another ace for a 25-20 win.

In the second set, Anderson served up three straight points with a Gutierrez kill. A Lujan side out kill led to a Laredo ace for a 5-1 lead.

Pacheco cut the lead down to two before a Hamman tip kill. Anderson added another kill to get the lead to four. Pacheco got a side out kill and an ace to get the lead to one, and tie the set at 11 after another ace.

Gutierrez put down a tip kill and Miranda had a kill for a 13-11 lead. The Panthers scored three straight points to take the lead before a Gutierrez side out kill tied the set at 14.

Pacheco reclaimed the lead after an ace, but the Toros scored three straight points with kills from Anderson and Lujan to take a 19-17 lead.

The two teams exchanged 10 straight side outs with Lujan putting down two side out kill. Pacheco hit out of bounds for set point, and then hit into the net for a 25-22 Torres second set win.

In the third set, Pacheco scored the first points, but didn’t lead the rest of the set. Anderson put down a side out kill, and added two aces. Lujan put down a kill in a four-point run for the lead.

Gutierrez bumped a ball back over the net for a save, but the ball fell on the Pacheco end for a kill. The Panthers responded with three straight points to cut the lead to one.

Specials put down a side out kill and Hamman had another tip kill for an 8-5 lead.

After another Specials side out kill, Cervantes served up three straight aces for a 12-6 lead.

The Panthers served up an ace, but Anderson got the side out with a kill.

Specials served up the next seven points to take control of the set. In the run, Anderson had two kills and a solo block, and Lujan added a kill for a 20-8 lead.

Pacheco scored four straight points before an Anderson kill down the line. The Panthers got the side out, and cut the lead to seven before hitting into the net.

Anderson served up an ace and Lujan put down a kill to get to match point.

Pacheco got the side out on a missed serve. They added two more points to cut the lead to seven. On the fourth match point, Gutierrez went down the line for a kill, and a 25-17 victory to end the match.