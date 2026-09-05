Opinion: North Fork Mono Casino set to open

Barriga llena,

corazón contento.

A full belly makes

for a happy heart.

— Javier Ramirez,

Fuego Mexican Kitchen

Finally, after years of court decisions, the North Fork Mono Casino is getting ready to open its doors to customers this fall. It will be one of the most convenient casinos in the state, located just off State Route 99 in Madera at 17770 Golden State Boulevard. According to a press release from SSA Marketing, “the resort brings an elevated yet welcoming gaming, dining, and entertainment experience to residents and visitors throughout the region.”

Casino operations

The casino complex, which covers 264,000 square feet, has been developed by the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California. The $725 million resort and casino is managed by Station Casinos and will create more than 1,500 local jobs.

Employment is available for people in gaming, hospitality, and food and beverage venues. Specifically, according to Stephen Hawkins, writing for Your Central Valley in mid-June, “The casino is recruiting for a wide range of roles as it prepares to launch, including kitchen staff, chefs and cooks, food and beverage, restaurant server, bartender, gift shop, promotions and entertainment, advertising, security, maintenance, gaming, personnel, accounting, payroll, engineering, valet, team supervisor and managers, human resources, and more.”

Of course, by now some of those positions may have been filed, but many are still available.

Gaming operations include 2,400 slot machines, 40 table games, and four bars. Hawkins states that hiring procedures target “people looking for casino jobs in Madera, hospitality careers in the Central Valley, and opportunities to join a new team as it gets started.” Moreover, pay will be competitive and employees will receive health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employees will also qualify for a 401(k) retirement plan. And the perquisites even include free meals in the Team Member Dining Room. In addition to the many areas of employment that a casino offers, there are eight — count ‘em — restaurants, featuring everything from steaks and seafood to smash burgers and pizza. Here’s the line up, directly from the SSA Marketing list.

Asia Café

“A vibrant fast-casual café serving Asian comfort food including pho, bánh mi, international-inspired brunch, handcrafted Vietnamese phin drip coffee, boba, fruit teas, and fusion favorites made with bold flavor and fresh ingredients.”

Chick Republic

“The go-to destination for crave-worthy chicken favorites, from crispy tenders and wings to hearty sandwiches, featuring both classic flavors and Korean-inspired twists. Complete the experience with indulgent milkshakes and freshly baked pastries.”

Smash Stack Burger

“This family-friendly dining experience offers elevated smash burgers made with premium ingredients. With signature stacked patties, crispy fries, and soft-serve ice cream, there is something for every foodie.”

Pizza Fiore

“Elevate pizza night with handcrafted Neapolitan and Sicilian-style pies made from premium Italian ingredients and creative flavor profiles. Pizza Fiore offers signature pies like jalapeño hot honey and taco-inspired specialties alongside fresh pastas, seasonal salads, indulgent desserts, and specialty beverages.”

Kopiah

“A craft coffee bar featuring small batch-roasted coffee beans from all over the world. Offering specialty coffee selections, fresh baked goods, an array of juices, breakfast items, and all-day snacks to fulfill any craving day or night.”

Fuego Mexican Kitchen

“A name many locals know, established January in 2024, is a Fresno favorite. This family-owned restaurant blends time honored traditions with premium ingredients, drawing inspiration from Fresno’s rich agricultural heritage. Exclusive to the casino, guests can enjoy specialty offerings like Prime Ribeye and Surf N’ Turf Tacos.

“My dad always lived by the saying, ‘Barriga llena, corazón contento’ — a full belly make for a happy heart,’ said Javoer Ramirez, of Fuego. ‘That philosophy is in everything we cook. Our family roots are in Michoacán, but our passion spans all of Mexico. We are thrilled to welcome North Fork Mono Casino guests to our table for an authentic, unforgettable meal.’”

Manzanita Steakhouse

“Manzanita Steakhouse serves a the property’s flagship restaurant, showcasing the best of Central California through a menu rooted in locally-sourced ingredients, premium cut steaks, fresh seafood, and chef-driven specialties. This steakhouse will offer guests a unique fine dining option in Central California.”

Clubhouse 99

“Beyond the Food Hall, Clubhouse 99 is the game-day destination, featuring 56 large-screen TVs and more than 20 local and imported beers on tap. Guests can catch every moment on massive screens alongside bites, craft brews, and full-service hospitality.”

The long wait: Almost over

Throughout the Central Valley, and especially in Madera, for many years people have heard the rumor that a new casino would be opening in the vicinity of Avenue 17 and SR 99. In recent years, the prospect has been a stop-and-go phenomenon. We’d hear that the Mono people had received clearance to break ground for the project. Then we’d get news of a court order to cease the development. Hopes rose. Hopes sank.

We have a willing and able workforce that needs employment opportunities, and the casino can meet that challenge. We have a population that is starved for entertainment, and the casino can provide that, too. And, every city wants a variety of restaurants with creative offerings, high quality food, and superior preparation.

The North Fork Mono Indian Casino will help to make Madera a destination. I hope our city will warmly welcome our new neighbor.

• • •

Jim Glynn is Professor Emeritus of Sociology. He may be contacted at j_glynn@att.net.