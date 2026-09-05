Fair ready to kick-off ‘All-American Party!’

The Madera District Fair, presented by Valley Children’s Healthcare, returns Sept. 10-13 for four days of live entertainment, carnival rides, livestock shows, fair food, community stories and family-friendly activities as the fair celebrates its “All American Party!” theme.

The fair opens Thursday with free admission for everyone, courtesy of Valley Children’s Healthcare. Why? Because “everyone’s a kid, and kids are free!”

“Each year, the Madera District Fair gives our community a chance to come together, celebrate where we come from and create new memories,” said Madera District Fair CEO Barbara Leach. “This year’s All American Party gives us an opportunity to celebrate our community, our families and the people who make Madera County special. We’re especially excited to welcome everyone through the gates for free on Thursday, thanks to Valley Children’s Healthcare.”

The 2026 fair will feature a full lineup of free concerts, including 90s Rewind featuring Tone Loc, C&C Music Factory and Digital Underground on Thursday, at 7:30 p.m.; Night Ranger on Friday, at 8 p.m.; Clay Walker on Saturday, at 8 p.m.; and Gerardo Coronel and Los Morros del Norte on Sunday, at 7:30 p.m.

The fair will also offer additional live entertainment throughout the weekend on the Table Mountain afterparty stage, featuring Justin Lawrence & the Double Average Band, Nayely Frausto, Radio Ready, John Pemberton and the Shotgun Riders, Sonora San Jose and Line Dancing with Line Dance Therapy.

In addition to live music, fairgoers can enjoy carnival rides, livestock shows and a variety of food and activities throughout the fairgrounds.

Carnival rides are priced separately from fair admission, with pre-sale wristbands available for $35 through September 9 and wristbands available on the grounds for $40.

On Friday, fairgoers can also take advantage of $5 Fair Food from 5–7 p.m., with participating vendors offering a selection of fair favorites for just $5. Options include corn dogs, funnel cakes, lemonade, nachos, churros, kettle corn, lumpia, shaved ice, ice cream and more.

The fair will also feature a flyover on Friday at 6:30 p.m., adding to the weekend’s “All American Party!” celebrations.

For the complete entertainment schedule and additional information about the 2026 Madera District Fair, visit the Madera District Fair website or follow the fair on social media.