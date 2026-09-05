Fair honoring Madera heroes

The Madera District Fair, presented by Valley Children’s Healthcare, is inviting the community to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with an “All American Party!” Sept. 10-13, bringing together local stories, patriotic traditions and family-friendly entertainment throughout the four-day celebration.

A central part of this year’s celebration is the All American Story Project, a special exhibit honoring the people, families and stories that help make Madera County what it is today.

The project recognizes individuals whose lives, accomplishments, service and contributions represent the spirit of the community.

This year’s All American Heroes include: Carlos Gonzales, Michael Pruitt, Eric Olson, Mike Hoffrage, David Pursell and John Hensley.

The All American Dream category features: Cathy Wieland, Agustin Eufracio and Roger Evans.

The Nishimoto Family will be featured in its own dedicated section of the exhibit, highlighting the family’s story and experiences as part of Madera County’s history.

Through photographs and personal histories, the All American Story Project allows fairgoers to learn more about the people and experiences that have helped shape Madera County and the American Story at large. The exhibits will be located in Home Arts and Hatfield Hall throughout the Fair.

The All American Party will also take to the sky on Friday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m., where a special flyover will add a patriotic moment to the Fair’s celebration.

For those looking to celebrate from the ground, the Fair will bring the community together for the All American Karaoke Contest, giving fairgoers the opportunity to watch contestants sing and compete in the first Madera District Fair Karaoke Contest. Stop by on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. on the Patio Stage.

The celebration will continue throughout the weekend with live entertainment, carnival rides, livestock shows, fair food, family activities and a very patriotic drone show nightly following the headline concert.

The 2026 Madera District Fair runs Sept. 10-13. Fair hours are 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $15 at the gate, with pre-sale tickets available for $10. Through September 9.

Opening Day is free for everyone, courtesy of Valley Children’s Healthcare. Children 12 and under also receive free admission every day of the Fair, courtesy of Valley Children’s Healthcare.

For more information about the “All American Party,” the All American Story Project, Fair events and the complete schedule, visit www.maderafair.com and follow @maderafair on Facebook and Instagram.