Project Run Madera receives Crystal Tower Award

Project Run Madera received the Crystal Tower Award at the Annual Business and Education Shareholders’ Luncheon hosted by the Madera County Compact.

Alisha Brown, founder of Project Run Madera, was recognized on August 25 for the organization’s partnership with Madera Unified School District in front of more than 75 business and community leaders.

Project Run Madera partners with middle and high school athletic programs to support student athletes through mentorship, community engagement, and initiatives such as its annual gear giveaway, which provides free athletic apparel and equipment to hundreds of local youth.

“Project Run Madera’s commitment to removing barriers and creating opportunities for young athletes has made a lasting impact throughout Madera County,” said Tricia Protzman, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “Alisha’s generosity and dedication help students feel supported, confident, and ready to succeed both on and off the field.”

Project Run Madera was nominated for the award by Todd Lile, superintendent, Madera Unified School District.

The luncheon was hosted by the Madera County Compact, and was held at the office of the Madera County Superintendent of Schools. It was sponsored by Camarena Health, Educational Employees Credit Union, Madera Community College, Madera County Superintendent of Schools, Oakhurst Physical Therapy, and State Center Community College District.

The Madera County Compact works collaboratively with Madera County Schools Foundation, along with business, community, and education leaders to strengthen student achievement and skills for success in college and the workplace.

Past recipients of the Crystal Tower Award include: A/Dolphin Associates, Agriland, B-K Lighting, Bridge Store, Robert Brosi, D.D.S., Camarena Health, Citizens Business Bank, Corsaro’s Family Pizza, Delaware North (Tenaya Lodge), Educational Employees Credit Union, Evapco West, Greenleaf Orchards, JBT FoodTech, Kern Family Farms, Kings Valley Industries, Kuckenbecker Tractor, Ginger Latimer, Madera Agricultural Services, Madera Community Hospital, Madera Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Movies Madera, Mowers Plus, Oakhurst Physical Therapy, Ozterity Lighting, Pacific Ethanol, Pete’s Sport Shop, Ponderosa Telephone, Rancho San Miguel, Round Table Pizza, Sierra Ambulance, Sierra Telephone, S & J Lumber, Steel Structures, Valley Bowl, The Vineyard Restaurant, Vulcan Materials, WestCoast Products & Design.