Supes Chair addresses Capitol Hill lawmakers

In a rare invitation to Capitol Hill to address Congressional leaders, Madera County Supervisor Chair Bobby Macaulay delivered strong testimony Wednesday to a House subcommittee on Natural Resources in support of codifying the Federal ‘Order 3434’ to strengthen partnerships between gateway communities and National Parks.

Madera County sees more traffic heading to the crown jewel of the National Parks system, Yosemite, than any other gateway community. Chair Macaulay offered a blueprint on why gateway communities are vital to the funding mechanism of tourism in and around National Parks and to preserve treasured land for generations to come with the simple solution of collaboration.

Macaulay also pointed to the products of such collaboration and why he says its essential to sign into law H.R. Bill 10128, (Codifying Order 3434), introduced by Valley Congressman Tom McClintock. If passed by Congress, it would ensure Federal Parks nationwide will engage with local governments, Tribes, businesses, residents, and community organizations is an essential element of responsible public-land management.

Macaulay referenced the new and improved access to Yosemite that produced the most visitors this last year in over a decade.

Chair Macaulay was honored to offer his testimony in hopes to bring national awareness to how gateway communities are the gateway to preserving treasured land.

“I am very grateful for the support of our representative, Tom McClintock, in bringing this bill forward,” Macaulay said. “Collaboration among federal, state, and local agencies is paramount in protecting our public lands.”