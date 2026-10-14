Toros run past Stallions for flag football win

The Matilda Torres Toros used a 32-point second quarter to cruise by the Madera South Stallions in a cross-city league flag football match-up at Toro Stadium.

The Toros also used three second quarter interceptions to score touchdowns in Thursday’s dominating victory.

The Stallions answered a Torres first quarter touchdown, but the Toros scored the next 39 points in a 46-6 victory.

The Toros outgained the Stallions, 344-80, and were pretty equal on the ground and in the air. Quarterback Adalynn Chavez rushed for 101 yards, including a 65-yard scamper, and led the Toros to 174 rushing yards.

Chavez and Crystal Galicia combined for 200 yards throwing. Chavez accounted for six touchdowns, and Galicia scored the other. Amerie Lujan caught four passes for 74 yards, and a touchdown.

Madera South was limited to just nine yards on the ground. Four different quarterbacks combined to throw for 71 yards on 15 completions.

On the first possession of the game, the Stallions went backwards, and punted from the one-yard line.

The Toros took over just inside midfield. After a nine-yard run from Karina Contreras, Chavez found Lujan for a score. Lujan caught a pass down the field, and escaped a tackle at the 10 for the touchdown. Chavez found Isabella Perez in the back corner of the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 8:49 left in the first.

After a trade in possessions, the Stallions put together a nice drive. Maya Manzo hit Jaziyah McFarland for a 10-yard gain into Torres territory. On third-and-23, Manzo found Jayleen Gutierrez for 28 yards, and a first down.

Two plays later, Manzo hit McFarland for a six-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left in the quarter. The point after conversion failed, and Torres led 7-6.

On the second play of the second quarter, Chavez was chased out to her left from the pocket. She tucked the ball, and ran down the left sideline. Three Stallions had a chance for a flag pull, and missed. Chavez broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run, and a 13-6 lead just 44 seconds into the second quarter.

Two plays later, Galicia picked off a Stallions’ pass to set the Toros up. One the next play, Chavez found Lujan in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Chavez hit Lujan on the conversion for a 21-6 lead with 10 minutes left in the half.

On the next play, Jazmine Garcia stepped in front of the intended Stallions receiver for an interception at the 15, and ran it into the end zone for the touchdown, for a 27-6 lead, just 32 seconds after the previous score.

The Torres defense forced a Stallions’ punt, and Contreras returned it 26 yards into Stallions’ territory.

Three plays later, Chavez lofted a ball to the end zone, and Contreras made an over-the-shoulder catch behind Stallions’ defenders for the touchdown, and a 33-6 lead.

Two plays later, Galicia picked off another Stallions’ pass, and returned it to the five.

On the next play, Chavez found Cadence Mortier in the back of the end zone for the touchdown, and a 39-6 lead heading into the half.

Both teams battled through in the second half. After an initial first down to open the second half, Chavez was picked off by Madera South’s Natalia Gutierrez.

McFarland scrambled for an initial first down for the Stallions. But, on the next play, McFarland was picked off. Her pass was deflected by her own receiver, and Torres’ Alexa Rocha-Cervantes slid in for the interception.

The Toros went on their longest drive of the game, 11 plays, but didn’t come away with any points.

Emily Avila rushed for 14 yards, and a first down. Chavez hit Contreras for eight yards on fourth-and three, and found Contreras for a two-yard gain to give the Toros first-and-goal.

After three straight incompletions, Chavez tried a fourth down pass, but Madera South’s Gutierrez broke up the pass.

The Toros forced a punt, but the Toros turned the ball over on downs.

After a Madera South punt, the Toros finally got on the second half scoreboard. Galicia found Contreras for 10 yards, and then found Lujan for 21 more on fourth-and-13.

Galicia hit Contreras for 10, then ran for 11, and hit Contreras for 10 more to the one. Galicia finished off the drive from a yard out for a 45-6 lead with 12 seconds left in the game. Galicia hit Contreras for the one-point conversion for the 46-6 final score.