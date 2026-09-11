The fateful day, remembered again

Friday will be the day we know as “Nine Eleven,” or 9/11. The date we remember is Sept. 11, 2001. It is hard to believe it has been 25 years since that fateful day so many of us remember, as if it were only yesterday.

It is not a date to honor or celebrate. It is a date to remember.

That day changed the world in so many ways. In the short term, our nation became more united. We were angry that anyone would do such a thing to our great nation, and we bound together in a patriotic family of Americans. It was a time of unity. We weren’t each trying to impose our own agenda on others, or to promote a particular political party. We were loving our country, and wondering why there was such great hatred for this nation that anyone would want to kill nearly 3,000 people in a horrific, unthinkable act of terror.

September 11, 2001 marked the day we realized we had been taking security for granted. Our land had been attacked. We’d not had war on our land since the Civil War of the 1800s, and we had been somewhat spoiled in our confidence. 9/11 marked the day we realized it could happen again, on our very own soil.

The men and women who serve our country in the military are the only ones who really realized what war is. They are the ones who have kept our security intact through the many years of our great nation, and we do not honor them enough. They have seen war.

Throughout the 25 years that have passed, we have become anything but united. Why do we not truly remember that day? We are divided on so many issues today, and our opinions and agendas have taken over and replaced our love of country and neighbors.

When we were a baby country, we were considered a melting pot of many peoples. Originally, there were the native Indians who already resided on this continent. Then, people came and settled here from Europe and England. Then people came from Africa and Asia and other continents and countries.

People here have always retained traditions from their old countries, but we melted into one nation and became stronger and stronger through the decades and centuries because of the one thing we all had in common — America.

September 11, 2001 is a date we must remember as Americans. Remember it to realize the blessings God has given us as a nation. He has blessed us for 250 years, because we have recognized him as part of our country and government.

May God continue to bless the United States of America. As you remember 9/11, also remember to honor God and the military he has chosen to help protect us as a nation; and pray that what happened on that fateful day never happens again.

— My love to all,

Nancy

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All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats.

— Matthew 25:32