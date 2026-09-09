Madera Fair brings daily entertainment

The 2026 Madera District Fair, presented by Valley Children’s Healthcare, is bringing entertainment beyond the main stage as part of its “All American Party!” celebration September 10-13.

Throughout the four-day fair, guests can enjoy a free lineup of magicians, animal performances, characters, live music, interactive shows and specialty attractions appearing throughout the fairgrounds.

Guests can find daily entertainment throughout the grounds, giving families plenty to see and experience between rides, food, exhibits and other fair activities.

On the Patio Stage, Zany Zoe will bring high-energy magic and audience participation to the fairgrounds, keeping guests laughing, participating and amazed from start to finish. Hypnotist Tina Marie will also take the Patio Stage, inviting audience members to become the stars of the show through hilarious performances and imaginative adventures.

Over in Home Arts, Frank Thurston will showcase his whimsical magic and illusions in performances designed to entertain audiences of all ages.

The fair will also feature Shawn Eric Magic, whose interactive performances invite guests to participate while witnessing astonishing tricks, as well as Flo the Clown, who will bring colorful antics and fun-filled routines to fairgoers.

In Kids Town, families can meet Kiddle Karoo and her kooky animal pals during the interactive “Barnyard Bash,” where little buckaroos can join in a country-themed celebration filled with family fun.

Kids Town will also be home to the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, where fairgoers can watch the pigs compete in a one-of-a-kind racing spectacle featuring a 100-yard dash and 50-yard high hurdles.

For a different kind of performance, the Red Light Brass Band will stroll the fairgrounds throughout the event. Southern California’s premier brass band brings New Orleans-style grooves and Los Angeles swagger directly to the fairgrounds, creating a moving musical experience for guests.

The Wilder Show will also appear daily, combining unicycling and juggling in a high-energy performance that puts a thrilling twist on traditional circus acts. BC Characters will add to the family atmosphere with playful appearances and interactions throughout the fair.

The entertainment continues after the sun goes down with a drone show every night following the evening’s headline concert. The show is best viewed and heard from the Estrella Jalisco Stage.

With performers spread throughout the fairgrounds and multiple acts appearing each day, guests can encounter something new around every corner.

The 2026 Madera District Fair runs September 10-13. Fair hours are 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $15 at the gate, with pre-sale tickets available for $10 through September 9.

Opening Day Thursday is free for everyone, courtesy of Valley Children’s Healthcare and Kids 12 and under are free every day of the fair.

For the complete entertainment schedule and additional information about the 2026 Madera District Fair, visit the Madera District Fair website or follow the fair on social media.