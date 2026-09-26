MCSO makes threats arrest

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported threat involving students and the Yosemite High School campus Tuesday evening.

Deputies immediately began investigating, and determined there was no credible threat to the campus. During the investigation, deputies identified the student responsible for making the threat.

The student was arrested for making criminal threats (PC 422), and a probation violation.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office will have an increased presence and additional patrols on and around the Yosemite High School campus. School will continue as scheduled.

“We take all reports of threats involving our schools seriously and appreciate the students, families and school staff who promptly reported the concerning information,” said the Madera County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working closely with Yosemite Unified School District to help maintain a safe environment for students and staff.”