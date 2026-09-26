Miracle Realty to celebrate 50 years

Many commuters notice a billboard along their drive along State Route 99, heading north into Madera, just south of Avenue 12 for Miracle Realty.

Just recently, a 50th anniversary notice was added to be billboard, and the real estate company is proud to be celebrating 50 years in business.

Beau Miracle is leading the business, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. More like a duck on water, looking smooth on the surface, but churning the legs underneath.

Miracle Realty started in 1976 by Miracle’s uncle, John.

“He got his broker’s license and established this,” Miracle said. “My dad partnered with him, and opened the Madera location. My dad’s office was on the other side of Zoyla’s Tax Service in a house. In the 1990’s, he bought this location, which was a model home.”

Then, Uncle John retired, and Miracle’s dad took over.

“I don’t know if they were partners or if my dad was working on his brokerage license at that time. From 2001, my dad was the broker/owner of Miracle Realty,” Miracle said.

What was supposed to be a joining of forces ended up going head-first in the business for Miracle in 2011.

On February 9, Miracle passed his real estate exam. However, just 12 days later, his father passed away, and Miracle worked hard to keep Miracle Realty going.

“At that time, I needed to get a broker and there were other things that had to happen,” he said. “I found a broker that was able to hold his license here. We were able to restart Miracle Realty. After a two year time, I got my brokerage license, and we completely re-established Miracle Realty. I had no experience and no money. I expected to work under my dad. I didn’t have any mentorship. At that time, the real estate market was coming out of the economic crash in 2008-2009. A lot of things were still suppressed. There weren’t as many resources as there are today.”

Although Miracle knows coming into the business without any preconceived notions may have helped, but he also didn’t know any better.

“I may not have had the brains or knowledge, but I had big ambitions,” he said. “I was motivated. There was a legacy I had the opportunity to fulfill. Even though I was very insecure and vulnerable at the time, I used that motivation to go after it.

“I don’t know what I don’t know. At the same time, after 15 years of doing this, I’ve learned a thing or two. I like to consider myself a forever student. I’m always learning. My confidence is 180 degrees of what it was before. Sometimes, being a little naive, was the most confidence I had. Now, with the confidence and knowledge I have, I’m more cautious.”

Going into the real estate business was like a second chance for Miracle. He was born and raised in Madera. His dad and uncle were in the Air Force, and Miracle joined the Marine Corps at 19, and went to Michigan. He fought for two tours in Iraq, and then went back to Michigan.

“I was in the car business. I did that until 2008, and there was a big drop in the economy. I went from making big money to making half. I decided to move back to Madera with no plan,” he said.

Miracle’s father urged him to come back to Madera to “figure things out.” He took some classes and went back to school. He originally planned to become a personal trainer, and received certification from Thrive Fitness, but was never hired. He also received his bail bondsman license, and then his real estate license.

It was in 2010 that Miracle decided to work with his dad in real estate.

“From 2003-2009, I had no idea I would be sitting here today,” he said.

After re-establishing Miracle Realty, Miracle had the advantage of being born and raised in the community, but also that his uncle and father established roots in the community.

“When I re-created it, it was like a new version of Miracle Realty,” he said. “There were things that needed to be changed, aside the relationships. The relationships in the community was most important. Every person that was supportive of me doing this came together and collaborated. Anna, who is still here today and has been with me since the beginning of time, and Eric came and joined me knowing I didn’t know everything and knowing I was pretty new, but knew I had this drive and goal. They stuck with me. Eric helped with property management, which we still do today.”

His future wife, Diana, also joined in, and is also working in property management.

“She was one of greatest assets and addition to Eric and Anna. They treated it like a partnership. They believed in me and my vision, and have helped me grow it,” he said.

Miracle believes in community involvement, and has had booths at the Pomegranate Festival and the Business Extravaganza.

“Any community event in Madera, we were usually a part of it,” he said. “We did Relay for Life. We did that in the early years when I thought I had to walk for 24 hours. I was falling asleep while walking. We were just showing up. Even though we didn’t have a big pool of money, we just participated. The community really encouraged us.”

Miracle Realty is unlike a lot of other real estate agencies in Madera — they are 100 percent independent.

“We are a mom and pop small business,” Miracle said. “The majority we have here are born and bred Madera. That really helps what we do.”

One of the reasons why Miracle believes his company has been around for so long is its involvement in the community.

“You can’t keep what you have if you can’t give it away,” Miracle said. “That’s a big thing in our Miracle Realty culture. We do want to give back, whether it’s to our clients or community. We wouldn’t be where we’re at if it wasn’t for our community, clients, friends and family. Whenever we do an end of year celebration, I have our agents invite their significant others. Those significant others allow them to sacrifice themselves. It’s the same thing with the clients. They chose us for a reason. We have our Client Appreciation/50th Anniversary Celebration coming up. It’s a free event. We’re giving it to them, with the help of our business partners. Our sponsors allow us to give back. Aside from the Client Appreciation, it starts with our kids. We do everything we can for our kids because they are going to be the next leaders in our community.”

Through the years, Miracle has built Miracle Realty to become like a family. He hopes his employees feel the same.

“I have a lot of heart. It goes more than being brave or courageous,” he said. “I really believe in my people and want them to succeed. They buy into that. My success is their success. We share it all. I am the ultimate decision-maker. When I have an idea, I bring it to the table and let them bring their opinions and idea. It’s not about me, but what I can do for us and what they can do to help us get to that goal. By encompassing that and incorporating them makes us successful. There’s a lot of shiny things out there like ChatGPT or AI. At the end of the day, people want to feel good. I don’t micro-manage. I could do a little better to train them. Diana, for example, treats this business like it’s hers. She’s not the only one. A majority of the agents here treat Miracle Realty like a family, not as a company.”

He hopes to keep Miracle Realty in the family. After he graduated from Madera South, Miracle’s son, Dylan, joined the team after college. However, Miracle says he has found a different path.

“I didn’t want to push Dylan,” he said. “I wanted him to find his own way. He found is own way outside of real estate. He’s in San Diego doing something completely different than real estate. He was able to find that through real estate. Will he come back around? Maybe.”

Miracle and wife Diana also have two daughters, Leilani and Mia, and he hopes one of them will want to take over the company.

“The one I do see taking over is Mia,” he said. “She is in Cal Poly, majoring in business. The problem is she might not want to do it here. I might have to open another office. I can see her carrying the torch. I want her to find her own light.”

For the time being, though, Miracle is at the front of the ship directing it to the right places, and is leading Miracle Realty to the next 50 years.

“I carry that family tradition on my heart,” he said. “My people feel, see and believe in that part. Family is first. We sacrifice a lot for work. I want to show up to work and have it not feel like work. I want it to feel that way to them, too. I’m happy to show up everyday. For the most part, they are happy to come to work.

“I am honored to celebrate this with my team. We don’t have a lot of turnover at Miracle Realty. The majority of my groomsmen are my brokers. The majority my office went to Mexico for my wedding. There was only one or two stayed back. To celebrate 50 years with these guys and see these people see their belief in Miracle Realty and myself is an honor.”