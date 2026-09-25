Police respond to death at fair

Madera Police Officers responded to the Madera Fairgrounds, regarding a report of a deceased person on September 13 at about 9 a.m.

Officers responded and confirmed the individual was deceased. The area was secured, and an investigation was initiated.

Detectives responded and conducted interviews with individuals at the scene, examined the available evidence, and reviewed the circumstances surrounding the death.

Based on the investigation, there was no evidence indicating foul play, and there was no known threat to the community. Additionally, it should be noted, this death was not related to any Madera Fair activities.

The Madera County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office responded, and is conducting its portion of the investigation. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released if appropriate.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues, please do not wait to seek help. Support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. A single call or conversation can be the first step toward getting the help and support you need.

If anyone has any information related to the incident described, they are asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.