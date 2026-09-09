Progress made in downtown construction

Caltrans recently released an update on the construction project in Downtown Madera.

“The contractor continues to make steady progress on the project, with work advancing across all four segments,” said Caldrons in the statement released September 1. “Construction activities remain active throughout the project area, and crews are working to complete improvements as efficiently as possible.”

North Segment — Yosemite Avenue North of High Street

The contractor has completed the demolition and reconstruction of six curb ramps along Yosemite Avenue north of High Street. Grind and overlay operations are anticipated to begin in the coming months.

South Segment – Avenue 13 to Lewis Street

The contractor has replaced and newly installed several hundred feet of sidewalk and has also completed the replacement of several driveways along the corridor. Work in this area continues to progress steadily.

Mid Segment — Olive Avenue to Yosemite Avenue

The contractor has sawcut approximately nine curb ramps in preparation for demolition. This work is anticipated to proceed following completion of the South Segment.

Downtown Segment — E Street to Lake Street

Temporary K-rail has been installed to close the west side of the roadway, with northbound and southbound traffic currently shifted to the east side.

Within this segment, several curb ramps, curb and gutter sections, and sidewalk areas have either been demolished or saw-cut in preparation for demolition. Crews are actively grading, forming, and pouring new curb and gutter.

The contractor has also completed installation of most of the conduits for the decorative street-lighting system on the west side of the roadway and continues to install the underground electrical system and pull boxes. All traffic signal mast arms along this corridor have been removed.

The current construction sequence in the downtown area is focused on completing underground improvements first, including electrical and irrigation work, before proceeding with the remaining hardscape improvements, such as curb and gutter, sidewalks, and curb ramps.

Construction activities and traffic control measures will continue to change as work progresses. Please slow down, use caution, and remain alert when traveling through the construction and cone zones. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as this work moves forward. The contractor will continue working diligently to complete the project as efficiently and safely as possible.

Overall, the project continues to move forward at a steady pace, with significant progress being made across all segments.