Obituary: Virginia V. Reyes

Virginia V. Reyes of Madera, California, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2026.

Born in San Joaquin, California, to Juan and Juana Vargas. At the age of 18, she married her first love, Luis Reyes. Together they lived in Southern California before relocating to Madera where they built their ranch and home.

Virginia was blessed to be a stay-at-home mother, dedicating her life to raising her daughters and many of her grandchildren. Family was the center of her life, and she gave her love freely to those around her.

Virginia had a love for music and enjoyed singing with her husband. She especially loved line dancing with friends and spending time at the casino. She was full of laughter that touched everyone who knew her.

Virginia is survived by her four daughters: Juanita Chapa, Cruz Macias, Regina Garcia, and Angelica Elenes. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Ramona Dean and Daniel Vargas.

A church service will be held on Sept. 29, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Madera.