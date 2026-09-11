Obituary: Christine Cecelia Wilson Janzen

Christine Cecelia Wilson Janzen was born in Madera, California to Byron and Alice Clarno Wilson on July 17, 1943, and passed away in Fresno on Sept. 5, 2026 at the age of 83.

Christine grew up in Madera attending Pershing, Millview, Thomas Jefferson Junior High and Madera High School, graduating in 1961. She then attended Fresno Junior College, earning an Associates of Arts degree in 1963. She then worked for AT&T for a little more than a year.

Christine married Carl Janzen in August 1964 and lived 3 years in Moro Bay where her oldest son, Philip, was born in 1966. In November 1967, Christine and Carl moved back to Madera in the Dixieland area, to dairy and farm where son, Dennis, was born in 1968.

Both boys attended Dixieland School where Chris spent 11 years being a parent helper in each of the boys’ classrooms one morning a week. She also was very active in the Parent Club there. For years Chris used her baking skills and brought a baked item once a week for the teachers and staff.

Christine and Carl attended the Methodist Church where she had been very much involved. She was a volunteer with the Madera Community Hospital League (pink then blue jacket ladies) for 40 years. She was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter VO, TOPS, two Bunko groups, and worked at the Dixieland polling site for elections.

Christine was proceeded in death by her mother Alice, father Byron, Sister Joyce, Brothers George (Rita) and Jerry (Gloria) Wilson. She is survived by her husband Carl of 62 years, sons Philip (Rebecca), Dennis (Deborah), six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at the Madera Methodist Church on September 20 at 2 p.m. on Sunset Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Christine by giving to your favorite charity, or to the Madera United Methodist Church Memorial fund, or to the P.E.O. Chapter VO Scholarship fund.