Round 7 of Late Models at Madera Speedway

The penultimate rounds of the 2026 Mission Pro Late Model Series and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series tackle the fastest one-third mile in the west tonight, when Madera Speedway thunders back to RACER Network-televised racing action. INEX Legends and BCRA Vintage Midgets will also be competing.

Adult tickets are just $20, seniors and military are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth. Opening ceremonies are slated for 6:30 p.m.

Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well. The races will be televised at a later date on RACER Network.

A growing pack of drivers will be competing in the Mission Pro Late Model Series, using round seven as the tune-up for both the Madera 150 for the ARCA Menards Series West on September 26 and the upcoming $15,000 to win Short Track Shootout on October 10.

Big trophy season kicks off with at least three Madera 150 drivers joining the Pro Late Model action this Saturday. Wyatt Flowers, Gavin Ray, and 2026 All American Speedway Limited Late Model champion Kenna Mitchell insert themselves into the exciting racing with a 70-lap feature on tap.

Teammates Jason Aguirre and Shaun Reynolds are separated by just eight points in the standings.

Lane Christensen has led the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series standings from the beginning after taking his maiden victory in round one.

Grandstands open at 4 p.m. when practice begins. Qualifying hits the track at 5:45 p.m. followed by heat races. Opening Ceremonies are at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on RACER Network, please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 559-507-9931.

The 2026 season would not be possible without the support 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, Allied Packaging, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, Franks Radio, and Sunoco Race Fuel.

Madera Racing on RACER Network airs on Mondays.