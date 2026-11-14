Rec department to host youth coed league

The Madera Parks and Community Services Department will host a coed youth basketball league, beginning Jan. 9, 2027.

There will be three different leagues — 1st and 2nd grade; 3rd and 4th grade; 5th and 6th grade.

The season will be seven games long, and will be held on a week night and Saturday mornings. Practices will be held during the week.

Head and assistant coaches are needed.

The fee to play is $75, and the deadline to register is November 22 at madera.gov/register.

For information, call (559) 661-5495 or email parksinfo@madera.gov.