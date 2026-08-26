Obituary: Tim Murray

Tim was born on Dec. 24,1946, in Fresno, California and after a brief illness he passed away on Aug. 9, 2026 in Fresno, California.

Tim was a very giving and kind person. He gave to many charities and fund raisers.

He would always donate blood to those he knew that needed it and the regular blood bank drives. He would sometimes give blood on his lunch hour.

Tim was a very private person and kept his kindness to himself, never wanting recognition. Tim was also an animal lover, especially dogs. Through the years, he adopted many dogs. He would always leave a water bowl on the porch for stray dogs. Some of them stayed at this forever home.

All of these wonderful things he gave from his heart. Tim loved to read books, sometimes reading one to three books a week. Going to the Mariposa Library book sale was a fun day for him and his wife. He also loved genealogy, going back centuries, and helping other people that were interested in it. He was also very proud of his Scottish heritage and enjoyed attending the Scottish games. Tim graduated from Fresno High School then started college at Fresno State.

From there he enlisted in the Army and spent one year in the states and served in Germany for three years. When he was discharged, he returned to college earning a degree in math and started working for Madera County in 1973 and worked for the county for 36 years and made many friends.

Tim is survived by his wife Pamela Murray, his sister Suzanne and her husband Rick Underwood, of Danville, California, his sister Kathleen Rivoir of Fresno, California, two nieces, two great nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nephews, grand children and great children. He is preceded in death by his father Winslow Murray, his Mother Maribell Murray, and his brother-in-law Donald Revoir.

He will be greatly missed by those who love him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Friends of Madera Animal Shelter (FMAS) 25916 Avenue 17, Madera, California 93639, in Tim’s name. Thank you

Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 at Jay Chapel in Madera, California.