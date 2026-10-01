Obituary: Sharon Diane Cox Phillips, Date of Birth: Sept. 9, 1954, Date of Passing: Sept. 13, 2026

Sharon Diane Cox Phillips, beloved mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2026, at the age of 72, surrounded by her family and close friends. Born and raised in Madera, where she lived her whole life in the community she loved.

She attended Washington Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and graduated from Madera High School with the class of 1972. She always enjoyed planning and attending her high school class reunions and catching up with old classmates.

Sharon was a woman of deep faith which guided how she lived and how she cared for others. Caring for people was her calling. Sharon was an LVN nurse for more than 20 years, serving patients at Madera Community Hospital, Westgate and Avalon skilled nursing facilities. She poured her heart into every patient, and found her passion in wound care, where colleagues and patients alike said she was simply the best. She later shared her knowledge as the Certified Nursing Assistant instructor at Madera Adult school, teaching with high standards and a caring heart. Many of her students went on to care for patients and families across the Central Valley, which gave her an immense amount of pride.

Sharon also gave tirelessly to the children of Madera. She helped run the PTA at Howard Elementary School for many years, served on the boards of the Madera Youth Soccer League, Madera Little League, and was the player agent for more than a decade with Madera Babe Ruth. She was known for her honesty and integrity, you always knew where you stood with Sharon, and you never doubted how much she loved you. Her bluntness was matched only by her loyalty and the depth of her care for the people in her life. Sharon also had a great love for animals, especially her cats. She always made sure that any animal she encountered found a great home.

Sharon was preceded in death by her loving parents James and Marie Clark, her late husband’s Steve Cox, Allen Phillips, and her infant son Baby Cox. She is survived by her son Jeff Cox and his wife Ashley Cox of Madera, her loving sister Carolyn Brand from Chowchilla. Two Grandchildren; Macey Cox, Kendall Cox, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, from 3-6 p.m., at Jay Chapel 1121 Roberts Ave., Madera.

Celebration of Life: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, at 10 a.m., at Jay Chapel 1121 Roberts Ave., Madera.

Remembrances in Sharon’s memory may be made to your favorite charity.