Obituary: Evelyn Lorraine Bellinger

Evelyn Lorraine Bellinger was born on Feb. 13, 1950. She passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

Evelyn was born in Wynne, Arkansas, to Leon and Callie Jones, the youngest of seven children.

The Jones family moved from Arkansas to Madera, California, in 1954 where she attended the local schools and graduated from Madera High School.

After high school, she met her husband, Ray Bellinger Sr. They settled in Oakland, California, and had four sons, Ray Jr., Louie, and twins Aaron and Darron.

While raising her children, Evelyn worked at Kaiser Hospital for more than 30 years before retiring and moving back to Madera to be near family.

When Evelyn had time to herself, she enjoyed traveling, taking photos, solving word puzzles, and enjoyed herself at the local casinos with her family and friends. Her most cherished moments were spent caring for and spending time with her grandchildren Breanna, Kianna, Karina, Nicholas, and Christopher. She babysat her grandsons for more than five years while Ray and Pauline were at work. She did not want anyone watching her grandsons.

Evelyn is now in heaven with her parents Leon and Callie Mae Jones; her sisters, Leona Horton, Barbara Simpson, Josephine Graves, her brother Walter Jones, and her two sons Aaron and Darron Bellinger.

Her two remaining siblings are Versie Brinagh and Cecil Jones. She is survived by her two children, Ray and Louie Bellinger, daughter in laws, Pauline Bellinger and Linda Bellinger, her grandchildren Breanna Bellinger, Kianna Bellinger, Karina Bellinger, Nicholas Bellinger, Christopher Bellinger, and great grandson, Bentley Weathers.

Evelyn had a host of family members and friends.

She will be dearly missed.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Jay Chapel in Madera, California.