Obituary: Carolyn Irene Lilles

Carolyn Irene Lilles, 79, of Madera, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at Clovis Community Hospital following an extended illness. She was born in Purcell, OK, to Leon and Opal Helton. Her family later moved to Delano, CA, in December of 1948, where she was raised, and graduated from Delano High School Class of 1964.

She moved to Kerman, CA, with her sister Joanne and became a secretary with Pac Bell. She quickly moved up the ranks and was one of several women who became the first Inside Linemen for Pac Bell. She then started Care-O-Caboodle, a daycare she ran from her home from 1986-1993. She also attended college and got her AA Degree during this time in Child Development.

Carolyn was very active with clubs. She was a Scoutmaster of Troop 115 for over a decade, a Project leader in 4-H for Camping, photography, wildlife, active in Women’s Improvement Club, Red Hatters, and American Legion Auxiliary. Her love of teaching and helping youth will be remembered long after she is gone.

In 1978, she met the love of her life Joseph Lilles. They were then married one year later, had two boys, Shawn and Nick Lilles and were happily married 42 years till his death in 2021.

Carolyn is preceded by her loving husband Joseph Lilles, her parents Leon and Opal Helton, and her Brother Kenny Helton.

She is survived by her Sons, Shawn Lilles and his wife Jennifer of Madera, and Nick Lilles of Santa Rosa. Her Sisters, Joanne Helton, Joyce King and her husband David, Barbara Marrs and her husband Clarence. Carolyn will be greatly missed by her Grandchildren Dillon Hollandbeck, Arianna Lilles, Joseph Lilles, and Jessica Lilles.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Jay Chapel and a Celebration of Life service begins at 6 p.m., also at Jay Chapel, Madera, CA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at St. Joachim Catholic Church and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Madera.

Services:

Visitation:

Tuesday

Oct. 6, 2026

Jay Chapel

1121 Roberts Ave

Madera, CA 93637

Celebration Of Life:

Tuesday

Oct. 6, 2026

6 p.m.

Jay Chapel in Madera

Funeral Mass:

Wednesday

Oct. 7, 2026

9:30 a.m.

St. Joachim Catholic Church in Madera

Cemetery:

Calvary Cemetery

28447 Ave 14

Madera, CA 93638