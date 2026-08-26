Obituary: Mary Virginia Flores

Mary Virginia Flores, age 92, passed away on Aug. 17, 2026, in Raymond, California. She was born on Jan. 22, 1934, in Oklahoma, and lived a life marked by kindness, devotion, and quiet strength. Mary will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving, gentle, and kind woman whose presence brought comfort and warmth to her family and friends. Mary was the daughter of Elmer Lee Ford and Dora Beatrice (Coffee) Ford.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Rudy Flores, as well as her three brothers and three sisters, Herbert Ford, Bernis Ford, Eddie Ford, Beverly Cannon, Elizabeth Cole and Wynema Sourk. Family was always at the center of Mary’s life, and she carried deep love for those closest to her throughout her years. She is survived by her children, Randy Flores, Rodney Flores, and Karen Flores, who were a source of great pride and joy in her life. She is also survived by her two sisters, Dorothy Brown and Judy Tucker, and by her two grandchildren, who brought her happiness and many cherished moments.

Mary treasured her family deeply and especially loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, whose lives she touched with her steady affection and caring spirit.

Mary worked as a nurse for the Veterans Administration, where her compassion and dedication were evident in the care she gave to others. Her work reflected the same gentle nature she carried into every part of her life. She served others with patience and grace, and her years in nursing stood as a testament to her generous heart and strong sense of duty. Outside of her work, Mary enjoyed many simple pleasures that brought her happiness.

She was an avid Raiders football fan and followed the team with enthusiasm. She loved the outdoors and found joy in watching the wild life around her home. She also enjoyed collecting Miss Piggy memorabilia, a hobby that reflected her playful side and appreciation for small treasures. She created memory books of her times traveling and places she had been. Above all, Mary valued family time and the moments shared with those she loved most.

Mary Virginia Flores leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and kindness. Her life was one of faithfulness to her family, service to others, and appreciation for the everyday joys that made life meaningful. Those who knew her will remember her warm smile, her gentle manner, and the love she gave so freely. She will be deeply missed and forever held in the hearts of her family and all who were blessed to know her.

A Graveside service will be held on Sept. 9, 2026, at 10 a.m., at Arbor Vitae Cemetery.