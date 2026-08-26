Obituary: Catherine “Cathy” Barboza, May 6, 1944-Aug. 23, 2026

Catherine “Cathy” Barboza, born on May 6, 1944, passed away after a brief illness on August 23, 2026, with her sister, niece and nephew at her bedside.

She attended St. Joachim’s Grammar School, graduating in 1958 as the first graduating class at the new St. Joachim’s Catholic Church. She attended Madera Union High School, graduating with the class of 1962. She attended Fresno City College for two years, receiving her AA degree.

Cathy began working at Madera County Hospital, staying there for two years prior to it changing to the Madera Health Department. She then stayed with Madera Health Department for 40 years as one of their Account Clerks. She was lovingly known there as “La Weta,” her light hair and blue eyes standing out to all who met her. She could always be seen riding her three-wheeler bike back and forth to work.

Cathy was an avid reader, a true John Grisham enthusiast. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Nebraska, the VFW auxiliary in Madera, and the Elks Lodge in Madera. She had a passion for Mariachi music.

Cathy was preceded in death by her son Albert Joseph Barboza, her first husband Alberto Barboza, parents Isidore, Sr. and Annie T. Cereghino Gutierrez, brothers Isidore “Butch” Gutierrez and Paul Steve Gutierrez.

She is survived by her sister Madeline Garibay of Madera, niece Catherine Rodriguez and husband Danny of Madera, nephew Felipe Magos, Jr. and wife Michelle of Madera, niece Tanya Gutierrez-Cam of Madera, niece Becky Gutierrez of Madera, niece Annie Gutierrez of Atwater, great-nephews and great-nieces, Daniel Rodriguez (Monique Ayala) of Madera, Anthony Rodriguez (Elizabeth Mesa) of Madera, Victoria Rodriguez (Chance Meverden) of Madera, Atticus Magos (Valerie Momongan) of San Dimas, Paul Magos and Isabella Magos of Madera, Baylie Toney of Modesto, Lynnlee and Walker Cam, both of Madera, great-great-nephews, Daniel Michael Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez, Jr., and Keanu Rodriguez, her sister-in-law Lori Gutierrez, her long-time companion Daniel Alcaraz for more than 20 years, 17 years spent with him in Nebraska, and his sons “Danny Boy,” Jaime, Raymond, and Robert.

Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, at Jay Chapel from 3 to 6 p.m. The Rosary will be on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, at St. Joachims Church in Madera, at 9 a.m., with the Burial Mass following at 9:30. Graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Madera. Reception will follow at the VFW Hall in Madera at noon.

Donations can be made in Cathy’s name to the VFW Auxiliary in Madera or St. Jude’s Hospital.