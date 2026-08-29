MID completes Fairmead recharge project

Madera Irrigation District (MID or District) has made a significant investment in the purchase of a property and construction of a recharge basin in a very high-priority area.

Fairmead, designated as a disadvantaged community by the State of California, has been plagued by water issues for decades.

MID prioritized this strategic location from both an operational and a community perspective. The basin facility is located off one of MID’s main canals, which has the capacity to convey recharge water. The location is also ideal for groundwater recharge because it is both upgradient of the MID service area and it is directly adjacent to Fairmead, a community within Madera County that is solely reliant on groundwater.

“This project is a testament to MID’s commitment to its landowners and the broader community. A water project in the Fairmead area has been talked about for decades by many agencies and organizations, MID made it happen.” stated Dave Loquaci, MID Board President.

MID is swiftly accomplishing its Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) goals and is not only meeting, but exceeding, its requirements under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

The MID Board of Directors has prioritized investing in recharge facilities throughout Madera. These facilities stabilize the aquifer to support future farming by District growers while simultaneously preserving groundwater resources for domestic wells.

To build the basin, the District acquired approximately 60 acres of active farmland directly adjacent to the community of Fairmead. MID removed the orchard, thus eliminating the groundwater demand of hundreds of acre-feet of water every single year.

Additionally, MID invested in developing the parcel into a recharge facility. When water is available for recharge, MID will have the ability to help replenish the aquifer in this crucial location.

MID partnered with Friends of Fairmead, a local stakeholder group, to celebrate the accomplishment.