Madera bulky waste event

The Madera District Fair parking lot off of Dutra Way and North Schoor Avenue will host the Madera Bulky Waste drop-off event on December 5 from 7 a.m.-noon.

The event is free for City of Madera residents. A current government-issued ID, driver’s license or a utility bill will be required for entry. There is a limit of one visit per household. The maximum vehicle case is a passenger truck. No dump trucks or dump trailers will not be allowed.

Residents are asked to separate metals, appliances, mattresses, electronics, green waste and general trash. No loose debris will be accepted. Box or containerize all materials.

The following items will be accepted: furniture, appliances, metals, wood, e-waste, green waste, general trash and mattresses.

The following will NOT be accepted: lawnmowers or any other two-strike motors; auto parts or tires; construction or demolition material; any light bulbs and fluorescent tubes; flammable or hazardous material, acids, oxidizers and bases; pesticides and herbicides; hypodermic needles or medical waste; paint and paint thinners; any liquids; batteries or any item containing batteries; dirt, rock sod or asphalt; 50-gallon drums; any items over four-feet in length and items over 150 pounds; and compressed gas cylinders and propane tanks.

For information, contact the City of Madera press and Communications Department at (559) 661-5495.

The event is made possible by CalTrans and Mid Valley Disposal.