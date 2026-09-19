Letters: It’s amazing

I’ll tell you, those on the left never cease to amaze me. They continue to do things that prove to me and many others just how un-American they are as they continue on their journey to radically change the way of life for millions and millions of Americans, and I don’t mean in a good way.

A member of the House from Colorado, Jeff Crank, introduced a resolution that would basically condemn socialism in all of it’s forms and condemn the Democrats Socialist Party, which seems to have taken over the party, with very few objections.

Many of us firmly believe that socialism is the first step towards communism, and that every communist regime has brought only oppression, murder and starvation. The resolution did pass the house with a vote of 220-192. The terrifying part is that 192 Democrats in the House refused to vote against the socialist agenda.

In the past, when a resolution like this was proposed, it received almost unanimous support from both sides. The resolution also reaffirmed the support for free, fair and secure elections, and reiterates the notion that American elections are for American citizens-only.

The House also recommits itself to upholding the Constitution and calls for the enactment of the Save Act, which would require ID for all voters, which has the support of more than 80 percent of America. And again, 192 Democrats refused to support it. I have my opinions why the Democrats did not support the resolution, I’ll save them for another day.

Another thing that came to light is the fact that the previous administration has ceased data-sharing agreements with other agencies that would prevent money from being sent to invalid recipients. This included an agreement with the SSA to prevent money going to dead people and the DHS to prevent money going to illegal immigrants.

This was allowing illegals to receive student aid funds and allowed bots and foreign international rings to steal them. The Trump administration put the agreements back in place, which has saved $30 million off the bat, particularly since dead individuals were no longer getting foreign aid, as well as $10 million from overpayments on Pell grants. It also requires that all students apps that get submitted for aid show an ID to ensure that they are a real person. The Education Department has saved more than $400 million in merely four months through its actions to combat fraud and restore common sense detection measures.

The blocking of the attempt to socialize America, ensuring fair elections in the country and eliminating fraud are three of the many things that we, as Americans, need to support, and are three things that are very important to myself and millions of Americans. The efforts from the left are doing nothing but damage to America and the way of life we love and have gotten used to.

Vote smart in the election to ensure that they don’t get their way.

— John Wright,

former Maderan