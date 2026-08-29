Fall garden in a pot

Container gardening is a flexible way to grow vegetables, herbs, flowers, succulents and even fruits in limited spaces with the right container, soil and care. It can offer the ability to move plants around with the seasons and even save water versus a conventional in ground garden. By matching container size, soil quality and plant needs, you can enjoy a productive, space-saving garden all year. This article will focus on growing fall vegetables in containers that can provide edible delights well into December.

Some of the unique requirements of container gardening include:

• Selecting the proper container. It needs to be the right size for the plant, sturdy with sufficient drainage holes. Contrary to popular belief, adding rocks or gravel at the bottom of containers does not improve drainage and can actually worsen it.

• Using quality potting mix specifically designed for containers. Do not use soil from the ground or garden, it is too heavy for container planting.

• Choosing plants that are container friendly. Many seed packets now include container planting instructions about the number of plants per the size of containers (measured across the top).

• Watering sufficiently and consistently. Containers can dry out quickly depending on sun exposure and type of container (clay pots are porous and require more frequent watering than plastic pots). Empty bottom saucers after watering to prevent waterlogging.

• Placing in the proper light. Most vegetables need 6-8 hours of sun daily while leafy greens can tolerate 3-4 hours. Move to partial shade if needed to avoid heat stress.

For more tips on successful container gardening please refer to: https://ucanr.edu/site/uc-master-gardeners-santa-clara-county/container-gardening-basics

In my fall container garden, I’ll be planting the following veggies in full sun (6-plus hours):

• Pak Choi — a fast and easy to grow Chinese cabbage (45 days to harvest) — one plant per 12” container

• Little Gem lettuce — a small space saving, robust romaine with a sweet flavor typical of the heart of romaine (50-55 days to harvest) — four plants per 12” container

• Detroit Dark Red, Medium Top Beet — an extremely sweet beet with edible top leaves (59 days to harvest) — 12 plants per 12” container

The Madera County Master Gardeners Propagation Team is planting a wide variety of container veggies and plants that will be available for sale (along with six pack transplants) at our 3 Sisters Garden Fall Festival.

SAVE THE DATE: October 24 — 3 Sisters Garden Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free admission and fun for the whole family! Located behind Madera Community College, 30277 Ave. 12.

ONLINE SALE of Iris Rhizomes through Friends of Three Sisters Garden is NOW accepting orders through September 8 at: https://ucanr.edu/county/madera-county/madera-county-master-gardener-program.

Order early for best selection!

Happy container gardening!