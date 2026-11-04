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DUI driver flees, arrested

Drunk driving is dangerous, fleeing makes it worse.

A man was involved in a crash and fled the scene in his vehicle Friday evening.

License plate information for the suspect vehicle was obtained, which allowed CHP Madera officers to investigate further.

Ultimately, officers located the suspect and suspect vehicle at the registered address. After contacting the suspect, officers noticed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted, and the driver was arrested and booked for DUI.

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