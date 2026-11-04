Driver dead after being ejected

CHP Madera Officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles, on State Route 145, south of Avenue 10 on Thursday, just after 11 p.m.

A 32-year-old woman from Madera was driving a 2020 Kia Forte northbound on State Route 145, south of Avenue 10.

At the same time, a 52-year-old man from Fresno was driving a 2016 Freightliner with attached double trailers, southbound on State Route 145, south of Avenue 10.

At this location, the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 145 are separated by solid double yellow lines.

The driver of the Kia failed to negotiate the slight curve in the road, and drove into the southbound lanes of State Route 145, directly into the path of the Freightliner.

Despite evasive action from the driver of the Freightliner, a crash occurred.

The driver of the Kia was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle. Despite life saving measures from medical personnel, the driver of the Kia succumbed to her injuries at the scene. A 3-month-old infant in the rear of the Kia was in a child restraint system but not properly restrained. The infant was air lifted to Valley Children’s Hospital as a precaution and with no visible injuries. The driver of the Freightliner did not sustain any injuries.

This crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind the motoring public that wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself in a crash. Additionally, child restraint systems save lives when used correctly.

If anyone needs help installing a car seat or verifying that it has been installed correctly, please contact the local CHP Office for assistance.