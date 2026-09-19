Coyotes to honor fallen

The Madera Coyotes boys water polo team will host the Central Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Before the game, the Coyotes will honor the life of Bobby Criado, who was tragically injured in an automobile accident over the summer, and was a recent Madera High School graduate. He passed away a week later. He was also an organ donor.

The Coyotes want the community to join them for a special night as they honor, and celebrate, the life of a beloved teammate, student and friend. Support the team, and show love for Criado’s family and the impact he made.

There will be a lemonade food truck that will donate some proceeds to the Criado family, as well as other fund raising opportunities.

The team will honor his family before the game.