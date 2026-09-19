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Coyotes to honor fallen

The Madera Coyote boys water polo team will honor the life of former player, Bobby Criado, before its game Tuesday against Central.

The Madera Coyotes boys water polo team will host the Central Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Before the game, the Coyotes will honor the life of Bobby Criado, who was tragically injured in an automobile accident over the summer, and was a recent Madera High School graduate. He passed away a week later. He was also an organ donor.

The Coyotes want the community to join them for a special night as they honor, and celebrate, the life of a beloved teammate, student and friend. Support the team, and show love for Criado’s family and the impact he made.

There will be a lemonade food truck that will donate some proceeds to the Criado family, as well as other fund raising opportunities.

The team will honor his family before the game.

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