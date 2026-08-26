Coyotes pile points in opening victory

The Madera Coyotes scored early and often in a dominating 62-21 victory over the Justin Garza Guardians in the season opener at Koligian Stadium.

The Coyotes scored on their first play of the game and scored on their final playoff the third quarter before a running clock and two garbage-time touchdowns by Garza resulted in Friday’s score.

The Coyotes scored six rushing touchdowns in gaining 364 yards in just three quarters. They also scored on a kickoff return and a punt block returned for a touchdown.

Sophomore running back Anthony Estrada rushed for 130 yards on nine carries. Backfield-mate Darius Smith rushed for 112 yards with three total touchdowns.

Quarterback Elias Mena rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown, and Sebastian Owens gained 68 yards on four carries, including a 53-yard run on his first touch, through three quarters.

Through three quarters, the Coyotes outgained the Guardians, 418-244. That also included a 61-yard reception, and a 68-yard touchdown catch. Take those two plays, the Guardians only gained 115 yards through three quarters.

Madera also took advantage of great field position to score on all nine of its drive. Madera’s average start was at their own 41. Meanwhile, Garza had to start at its own 25-yard line with nothing within their own 34-yard line in the first three quarters.

The Coyote defense was also tough. They picked off Garza twice and allowed just 2.5 yards a rush. In fact, of Garza’s first 40 plays, 10 went for negative yards, and another six went for two or less yards.

After getting an initial first down, the Coyote defense stepped to force a punt. On third-and-two, Xsavier Elenes broke through for a two-yard loss.

On the first play from scrimmage to open his sophomore season, Estrada found a huge hole up the middle, and split the Guardians’ defense. He outran the Guardian backfield for a 77-yard touchdown run.

Carlos Ochoa made eight-of-nine point afters for a 7-0 lead.

However, Garza came back with a 68-yard pass play over the Madera defense for a touchdown, the kick was missed, and Madera led 7-6.

On the ensuing kick-off, Smith picked up a bouncing ball at the 27, after Garza was penalized twice. He went up the middle, untouched, 73-yards into the end zone for a 14-7 lead.

Garza got an initial first down, but faced a fourth-and-16 from their own 26. Jayden Martinez pushed back his blocker, jumped, and blocked the punt. A.J. Chavez was at the right place at the right time. He caught the blocked ball at the 15 and ran it into the end zone for another touchdown, and a 21-6 lead.

The Guardians completed a 61-yard pass to get to the Madera five-yard line. A dropped snap moved them back 10 yards, and two incomplete passes turned the ball over on downs.

After 23 snaps, the Coyotes took their second snap of the game, and Estrada gained 10 for a first down. After a holding penalty, Estrada gained 10 and Mena found Martinez for 12.

Mena hit White for nine yards to open the second quarter. White then went around the left side, taking the option pitch for 27 yards. Mena then hit White in the flat on the left for another 14 yards.

Facing a fourth-and-10 from the 18, Mena went back to pass, and didn’t find anyone open. However, what he found was a lane down the left sideline. He found his way into the end zone, untouched, for a touchdown to cap a 10-play, 89 yard drive for a 28-6 lead.

After a sack by Brian Guzman, Garza got off a 13-yard punt. Mena converted a fourth-and-eight with a 16-yard QB keeper for a first down. Three plays later, White found the end zone for a 35-6 lead with 3:54 left in the half.

The Madera defense got in on the dominance. Guzman and Brian Qualls combined on a quarterback sack. Martinez got his first sack for a loss of nine. On the next play, Lawrence Flores stepped in front of a Garza pass for an interception. He returned it 19 yards to the four-yard line.

Two plays later, Martinez, out of the wildcat formation, scored off the right side for a 42-6 lead with 1:22 left in the half.

Estrada opened the second half with an 11-yard gain and a 10-yard gain. Mena gained nine and Estrada gained eight. A face mask penalty moved the ball to the 11.

A bad snap lost 15 yards. On the next play, Mena threw a back shoulder pass in the end zone. Flores turned in front of his defender to make the catch past the left pylon for a 49-6 lead.

Four plays later, Bubba Layton picked off a Garza pass at the Madera 40 to give the Coyotes a possession.

White got the hand-off, stuttered at the line, and cut to his right. He wasn’t touched on his way to a 60-yard touchdown, and a 56-6 lead with 6:57 left in the third.

Garza put together a drive with a 29-yard pass play to get into Madera territory. Elenes stuffed Garza for a loss of two on third down, and a fourth down pass fell incomplete.

On his first carry of the game, Owens went through a huge hole in the middle of the line for a 53-yard gain. Three plays later, Owens went off the left side for a three-yard touchdown, and a 62-6 lead with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Guardians scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns against the Coyote reserves for the 62-21 final score.