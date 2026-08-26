Serving the heart of California since 1892

Facebook Instagram Youtube

Community marches against drugs, gangs

Community members hold signs and show their enthusiasm as they march from McNally Park to Courthouse Park during the March Against Drugs and Gangs on Saturday.

Families, youth, educators, and local leaders joined together in a March Against Drugs and Gangs on Saturday. Community members marched from McNally Park to Courthouse Park, where they gathered for a celebration featuring worship, testimonies, prayer booths, music, and other activities into the night.

Barbers gave free haircuts to attendees, and there was also face painting, food, and fun. The event celebrated recoveries, salvation, praises, and unity.

The goal of the march was to unite for a safer community, stand together, walk together, and make a difference by promoting peace, hope, and a drug- and gang-free future.

More Posts:

North Fork Mono Casino reveals 8 dining options ahead of highly-anticipated grand opening

North Fork Mono Casino reveals 8 dining options ahead of highly-anticipated grand opening

August 25, 2026

Diverse collection of restaurants, bars, and local favorites set to …

Community marches against drugs, gangs

Community marches against drugs, gangs

August 26, 2026

Families, youth, educators, and local leaders joined together in a …

Lifetime recipient, Philip Oberti, passes at 83

Lifetime recipient, Philip Oberti, passes at 83

August 26, 2026

Lifelong Madera resident Philip Oberti passed away on August 19 …

Hawks dominate in first ‘home’ game

Hawks dominate in first ‘home’ game

August 26, 2026

The Liberty Hawks football team officially christened its “Home Away …

Load More

Sign In

Forgot password?

Register

Reset Password

Please enter your username or email address, you will receive a link to create a new password via email.