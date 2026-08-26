Community marches against drugs, gangs

Families, youth, educators, and local leaders joined together in a March Against Drugs and Gangs on Saturday. Community members marched from McNally Park to Courthouse Park, where they gathered for a celebration featuring worship, testimonies, prayer booths, music, and other activities into the night.

Barbers gave free haircuts to attendees, and there was also face painting, food, and fun. The event celebrated recoveries, salvation, praises, and unity.

The goal of the march was to unite for a safer community, stand together, walk together, and make a difference by promoting peace, hope, and a drug- and gang-free future.