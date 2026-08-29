Citizens Business Bank celebrates Madera ag heritage

Citizens Business Bank’s Madera Business Financial Center recently welcomed CEO David Brager and President Clay Jones for a visit focused on meeting with employees and reinforcing the bank’s commitment to Madera County.

During the visit, Brager and Jones met with staff and discussed the bank’s continued support for the businesses and industries that drive the local economy, particularly agriculture.

Founded by farmers in 1974, Citizens Business Bank traces its roots to California’s agricultural community, a legacy that continues to shape its relationship-based approach to banking.

The visit carried special significance for the Central Valley because Brager is a Fresno native with a strong connection to the region’s economic contributions and agricultural heritage.

“Having Dave and Clay visit our Madera team reinforced the bank’s commitment to this community and the industries that make Madera County such a vital part of California’s economy,” said Vic Gonzalez, vice president and manager of the Madera Business Financial Center.

Citizens Business Bank has approximately $21 billion in assets and is one of the top-performing banks in the nation while maintaining its focus on personalized service, local decision-making and long-term customer relationships.

Bank leaders said Madera County remains an important market for Citizens Business Bank, with continued support for industries including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, health care and small businesses. They said the visit highlighted the bank’s commitment to helping local businesses grow, create jobs and contribute to the region’s economic development.

As Citizens Business Bank continues to expand across California, bank leaders said communities such as Madera remain central to its mission, reflecting the agricultural foundations on which the bank was built while supporting future growth throughout the Central Valley.