Big savings, family fun at the Madera District Fair

The Madera District Fair, presented by Valley Children’s Healthcare, is getting ready to welcome the community with special savings, free admission and family-friendly promotions before and even during the four-day “All American Party!”

Presale tickets and carnival wristbands

Fairgoers can save by purchasing admission tickets in advance. Presale admission is available for $10, compared with the $15 gate price. Carnival wristbands are also available for $35, presale, providing savings for guests looking to make the most of the carnival rides. Presale tickets and wristbands are available through the Madera District Fair’s website or inside our office from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Opening Day means free admission for everyone

Thursday, September 10, will kick off the 2026 Fair with free admission for everyone, courtesy of Valley Children’s Healthcare. The special opening-day celebration invites guests of all ages to experience the “All American Party!” without paying an admission fee.

Kids 12 and under are free

Thanks to Valley Children’s Healthcare, children 12 and under receive free admission every day of the Fair, making it even easier for families to enjoy the fair together.

Buy one, get one carnival wristbands

Fairgoers can take advantage of special carnival savings on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13. From 3-5 p.m. each day, guests can buy one carnival wristband and get one free. The offer is available during the designated two-hour window and cannot be combined with previous deals.

Friday $5 fair food

On Friday, September 11, guests can enjoy select fair favorites for just $5 from 5-7 p.m. More than two dozen participating vendors will offer special $5 items, including corn dogs, funnel cakes, lemonade, nachos, churros, kettle corn, ice cream and more. A full list of participating vendors is available on the fair’s website.

Four days of fair fun

The 2026 Madera District Fair will feature live entertainment, carnival rides, livestock shows, family activities, fair food and community experiences throughout the four-day celebration. The Fair will also celebrate America’s 250th birthday through its “All American Party!” theme, bringing together the community for a weekend of entertainment and celebration. Join us as we celebrate with an All American Karaoke Contest, All American Flyover, and read through our All American Stories project during the fair.

The Fair excited to give the community several ways to save while enjoying everything the Fair has to offer. From free admission on opening day to free admission for kids 12 and under, carnival savings and $5 Fair Food, the Fair want to make it an experience that families can enjoy together.

The 2026 Madera District Fair runs Sept. 10-13. Fair hours are 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about Fair admission, carnival wristbands, special offers and the full 2026 schedule, visit www.maderafair.com. Follow the Madera District Fair on Facebook and Instagram at @maderafair for the latest announcements and updates.

The Madera District Fair is dedicated to providing a fun, safe and family-oriented venue that celebrates agriculture, community, education and the traditions that bring Madera County together.