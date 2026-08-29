A message from the Publisher

The Madera Tribune has had a long-standing policy of not endorsing political candidates. We want to be fair to our readers in reporting in an unbiased way.

That said, we realize this is an election year, and it is important for Maderans to know what candidates are saying to Madera.

From this point forward, we will be reporting on candidates running for a state or federal office who come to Madera to speak. Whether they are Republicans, Democrats, or another party, if The Madera Tribune is invited or informed of an event where a candidate is speaking, we will try to cover that event and that candidate.

However, The Tribune will not mention the opponents, even if the candidate talks about what his/her opponent is doing or saying in the article. The candidate may mention the current administration or an incumbent who is not currently running for office, and the Tribune may cover or quote that mention.

The Madera Tribune welcomes political advertising, and those ads will endorse the candidates. There are special rates for political advertising. The Tribune honors the rules and laws as set forth by the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC).

When reporting on a candidate running for an office, each article about a candidate will contain a disclaimer that The Madera Tribune is not endorsing the candidate.

— Nancy W. Simpson, Publisher

The Madera Tribune