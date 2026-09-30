Warden leads Toros to victory

Throughout the years of its infancy, the Matilda Torres Toros football program has always had that bell-cow running back. A back they can give the ball to and know he will give them what they need.

First, it was Joseph Bass leading the Toros to a Central Section title. His understudy, Amani Sua, followed. Then, it was Angelo Adame, who set a school record with 324 yards rushing in his final game. This year, the mantle is passed to Caden Warden.

All Warden did was rush for a school second-best 286 yards on 20 carries to go with four touchdowns in Friday’s 35-14 victory over the Sanger West Hornets at Toro Stadium.

The junior has 11 touchdowns through five games, and more than 650 yards with five games left to go.

He scored four touchdowns that averaged 39 yards in length. Of his 286 yards, 54 percent (155) went for touchdowns.

The Toros out gained Sanger West 382-332 with 318 yards rushing. Nathaniel Pichardo threw a touchdown pass, and 64 yards.

Torres’ defense allowed pass completions, but not many yards after the catch. Sanger West was 18-of-24 passing for just 120 yards, about six yards per catch.

Sanger West opened the game by driving down the field, and getting into Torres territory. However, the Toros forced a fumble, and Darryn Garcia recovered.

Two plays later, Warden went up the middle, and broke to the right down the sideline. He followed the downfield block of Zachariah Granados for a 43-yard gain to the Hornets’ 26.

Three plays later, Pichardo connected with Garcia for a 24-yard touchdown on third down for a 7-0 lead.

After the Hornets got an initial first down, they were forced to punt at midfield. A sack and two plays for losses forced a Torres punt, but the Hornets went three-and-out to open the second quarter.

Warden got the next carry, and went through two tacklers at the line of scrimmage, and bowled over another defender for a 19-yard gain. Warden got the call, again, and went right up the middle for a 45-yard untouched touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

However, Sanger West scored on the next play with a 65-yard touchdown run over the left side.

But, it took the Toros just three plays, all from Warden to answer. After two runs for nine yards, Warden went off right tackle, through a big hole, and scored from 48 yards out, untouched, for a 21-7 lead.

The Torres defense forced a turnover on downs, and the Toros took over.

Two Pichardo completions to Garcia gained 24 yards to the 25-yard line. Two plays later, Warden gook the hand-off through a big hole. He went behind a Lafayette Webster IV block and a Joseph Razo pancake block to go untouched into the end zone for a 28-6 lead.

The teams exchanged possessions to end the first half.

The Toros had an initial first down to open the second half, but had to punt on fourth-and-25. Sanger West returned the punt for a 13-yard net punt.

The Hornets drove 68 yards on eight plays for a nine-yard touchdown to cut the Torres lead to 28-12.

Torres went to Warden for seven straight runs, including a 28-yard run to the Hornets’ 10. However, a penalty moved the ball back after Warden scored. Pichardo found Joseph Pasillas for 11 yards to the four, but threw incomplete on fourth down.

The Hornets opened the fourth quarter with a first down pass, and converted another first down. However, they threw incomplete to turn the ball over.

Two plays later, Warden put the nail in the coffin with a run up the middle. He bounced it to the left for a 36-yard touchdown run for a 35-12 fourth quarter lead.

Sanger West went on a 13-play, 77-yard drive that ended on the Torres three after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal.

Angel De La Sancha got the Toros out of its own end zone with a 29-yard run, and Pichardo took a knee to end the game with a victory.