Toros sweep by Stallions

The Matilda Torres Toros easily dispatched the Madera South Stallions girls volleyball team in North Yosemite League play at Torres.

The Toros outscored the Stallions 75-36 in the three-set sweep Thursday night.

Torres combined for 28 kills in the three sets to go with 19 aces. They had three players with five or more kills.

The Stallions, on the other hand, recorded just seven kills with only six aces. They also hit 10 balls out of bounds in the loss. They didn’t have a player register more than two kills.

In the first set, the Toros ran away with it. They allowed just five Stallions’ side outs with just two kills (Maria Hernandez and Angelina Alejo). The Stallions didn’t score a point with serve in the set.

Calliope Gutierrez and Tarin Anderson put down kills to open a 2-0 lead. Anderson served up a point and Alana Hamman put down two kills to open the lead to 5-1.

Mia Camarena served up five straight points, including an ace for an 11-2 lead. Mya Lujan and Destiny Miranda put down kills in the run.

Lujan recorded a bump kill for a side out. Hamman served up five straight points, including a pair of aces. Lujan put down a kill, and had a pancake dig that led to a point for a 17-3 lead.

After a Madera South missed serve, Bella Laredo served up six straight points. In the run, Anderson put down two kills and setter Alexa Cervantes had a dump kill to get to set point.

After Alejo got a side out for Madera South, Anderson ended the set with a kill to the back corner for a 25-5 win.

The Stallions gave the Toros a battle in the second set.

Two aces from Seraphim Peralta gave Madera South a 3-1 lead. Hamman got a side out kill, but Hernandez blocked a Torres attack, and served up a point for a 5-2 lead.

Camarena cut the lead to one with an ace before an Alejo tip kill. Dallas Chavira served up a point for a 7-4 Stallions’ lead.

Hamman served up an ace to cut the lead to one, and the Toros tied the set at eight after a Stallions’ hit out of bounds.

Laredo and Miranda served up points to give the Toros an 11-9 lead.

The Stallions got the side out, and Yamileth Castaneda served up an ace to tie the set at 11. The Toros got the side out, and Anderson put down a kill for a two-point lead.

Peralta got a side out kill for the Stallions, but Anderson and Hamman put down side out kills for the Toros. Camarena served up two points with a Lujan kill for a 17-13 lead.

Hernandez put down a kill for the Stallions to cut the lead to two before a Miranda kill.

Alejo served up an ace in a three-point run to give the Stallions a 19-18 lead.

Lujan tied the set with a kill for side out. Laredo served up two aces to give Torres the lead.

Bella Doan recorded a bump kill for a Stallions’ side out, and served up an ace to cut the lead to one.

Miranda put down a side out kill and served out the set. She recorded an ace, and Madera South hit out of bounds to get to set point. Gutierrez blocked down a Stallions’ overpass for a 25-20 win.

In the third set, Camarena set the tone early with three straight aces, and a 7-2 lead.

Hamman served up three more aces for an 11-3 lead. Chavira added an ace for the Stallions.

Laredo served up two aces and Miranda put down a kill in a four-point run for a 16-5 lead.

Brianna Vasquez started a run of six straight side outs with a Stallions’ solo block. Anderson had two side out kills in the run while Cervantes had her second dump kill.

Peralta served up a point, but a punch kill from Adi Munguia gave the Toros a 21-10 lead.

Camarena served up an ace and Lujan put down a kill to get the lead to 23-10. After a Madera South side out, Miranda gave Torres match point with a side out kill.

Munguia closed out the match with an ace for a 25-11 third set win.