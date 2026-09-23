Stallions grind out win over Yosemite Badgers

For the second week in a row, the Yosemite Badgers faced a Madera team, and for the second week in a row, the Madera team came out on top, this time, the Madera South Stallions recorded a 43-22 victory in Oakhurst.

Diego Navarro operated the Stallions’ wildcat to perfection. He carried 27 times for 165 yards, averaging more than six yards a carry while also scoring four touchdowns.

He also threw just enough, five times, to be dangerous. He found a wide-open Jonathan Buendia for a 61-yard gain to open the game in the third quarter.

Adam Sandez carried the ball just four times, but gained 72 yards. Efren Cosio-Garcia had 55 yards on 13 carries. In all, the Stallions rushed for 317 yards, averaged 5.9 yards per carry, and scored six rushing touchdowns.

The Badgers opened the game with a drive inside Yosemite territory, but a Sandez sack on fourth down turned the ball over.

Navarro gained 21 yards to the Yosemite 24 , but the drive stalled, and the Stallions missed a 39-yard field goal.

The Badgers were forced to punt, but a high snap forced a panicked kick that went for just eight yards to give the Stallions the ball at the Yosemite 32.

Navarro gained eight on fourth-and-two to get the ball to the 16. Three Navarro runs later gave the Stallions a 7-0 lead after a Flores extra point.

After a trade in possessions, the Stallions took over after a Yosemite incomplete pass on fourth down.

Navarro found a wide open Buendia behind the Yosemite defense, and Buendia carried it to the two. Navarro scored on the next play for a 14-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived after Yosemite scored on a 61-yard catch and run. The Yosemite receiver eluded two Stallions’ defender when he caught the ball, and ran down the right sideline for a touchdown to cut the Stallions’ lead in half.

It took the Stallions just three plays to answer. Navarro found Jesus Sepeda for 11 yards. Then, Sandez found open running room for a 42-yard gain to the 10. Navarro found running room to the left for the touchdown. The point after snap was high, but holder William Hernandez found Sandez in the back corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion, and a 22-7 lead.

Yosemite came back with a 40-yard pass play to get into Stallions’ territory and closed the drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass for a 22-14 Stallions’ second quarter lead.

The Stallions opened the second half with a sustained drive. Madera South went 60 yards on 10 plays. The final five plays, and 25 yards, were covered by Cosio-Garcia, who scored from a yard out for a 29-14 lead.

Yosemite got a 20-yard run to spark its next drive. The Badgers faced a third-and-18, and used the scramble drill to compete a first down pass. However, A.J. Alvarez forced a fumble and Rodrigo Rivera was there for the recovery at the Yosemite 44.

Four runs by Navarro gained 31 yards to the 13. After a penalty, Navarro went behind an Eric Blanton block for nine yards. Navarro gained seven on third-and-seven. On fourth-and-inches, Navarro found an opening to the right corner of the end zone for a 37-14 lead.

After a 15-yard Yosemite punt, the Stallions took advantage of the short field. Helped by a 15-yard penalty, Navarro went around the left side for a 17-yard touchdown run. Flores’ kick gave the Stallions a 43-14 fourth quarter lead.

Yosemite added a late touchdown, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Madera South’s third win of the season.