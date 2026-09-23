Stallions fall in four sets to Washington Union

The Madera South Stallions girls volleyball team had a chance to pick up its first full-match win of the season against the Washington Union Panthers.

However, in the end, the Stallions made too many mistakes in a 3-1 loss Thursday at Madera South.

In the four sets, the Stallions recorded just 22 kills, and had one player (Angelina Alejo with six kills) record more than five kills.

However, they had many more mistakes. The Stallions hit 12 balls out of bounds, another 11 hit into the net and nine fall on their own end. In addition, The Stallions were called into the net six times and missed seven serves.

The Panthers were just a little better, but had their problems. They put down 29 kills to go with 12 aces, but missed eight serves. They also hit out of bounds 15 times and into the net another six.

Behind a side out kill from Seraphim Peralta, a kill from Maria Hernandez and an ace from Peralta, the Stallions took an early 4-3 lead.

The Panthers used a four-point run to take a 12-9 lead, and extended it with a three-point run, and a five-point run. In those eight points, seven were scored with Stallion errors.

The Panthers put the game on ice with a four-point run to get to set point. The Stallions got a push kill from Brianna Vasquez for side out, but a block on a Stallion attack gave the Panthers a 25-15 win.

In the second set, the Stallions took advantage of Washington Union errors to grab the early lead. After a Peralta side out kill, three Panthers’ errors tied the set at five. After the Panthers took a 9-5 lead, and extended it to 14-8, the Stallions began to claw back.

Yamileth Castaneda put down a side out kill, and Alejo served up four straight points with an ace and three Panthers’ errors to cut the lead to one.

Another Castaneda side out kill led to a point from Bella Doan to tie the set. A Castaneda side out kill and ace tied the set at 17. A Dallas Chavira side out kill and a Peralta ace tied the set at 19.

The Panthers got the side out, but gave it back with a hit out of bounds. Hernandez served up three points with two Alejo kills for a 23-20 Stallions’ lead. The Panthers got the side out and served up an ace to cut the lead to one.

Vasquez sent back a Panthers’ attack for set point,

24-22. The Panthers got the side out, but Alejo put down a kill for a 25-23 Stallions win.

In the fourth set, the Stallions fell behind, 11-6, after four straight errors. Later, the Panthers put down a side out kill, and served up four more points for a 19-9 lead.

Chavira and Hernandez combined on a block for a side out.

A trade in side outs later, Kaolany Lal served up two points, but the Panthers still led 20-13. The Panthers closed the set with three straight points for a 25-14 win.

In the fourth set, a missed serve led to six straight points, including four Stallion errors, for a 6-1 lead.

Aces from Hernandez and Lal cut the lead down to two. Kills from Alejo and Vasquez kept the lead to two.

Doan served up an ace and Hernandez won a joust at the net to tie the set at 11.

However, the Panthers got a tip kill, and scored the next six points for a 17-11 lead. After a trade in side outs, Washington Union scored five more points with three more Stallion errors for a 22-13 lead.

The Stallions got the side out, Hernandez had a solo block and Peralta served up a point. However, the Panthers got a side out kill and an ace for match point, and finished the match with a kill for a 25-16 win.