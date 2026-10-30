Solo ATV crash results in death

CHP Madera Officers responded to a crash in an orchard near Avenue 20½ and Road 20, and found a 2017 Polaris ATV in an orchard.

Around 7 p.m. on October 22, a 16 year-old-male was riding the ATV, southbound on a private dirt road, north of Avenue 20 1/2. The rider crossed over Avenue 20 1/2 (unmaintained) and failed to notice a metal chain strung across the private road, preventing further access, just south of Avenue 20 1/2.

The front of the ATV crashed into the chain and as a result the rider was ejected from the ATV. The ATV continued, and crashed into an almond tree. Despite life saving measures by CHP and medical personnel, the rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was later identified as Giovanni Martinez Placencia, a student at Chowchilla Union High School.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in this crash. The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol reminds ATV riders to put safety first: Wear a properly fitted DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear; ride in designated areas; ride at a safe speed; and stay alert for uneven terrain.