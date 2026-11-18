Obituary: Yvonne J. Martinez-Santos, Nov. 10,1962-Nov. 7, 2026

Our loving mother, Yvonne Martinez, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, just three days before her 64th birthday. Her sudden passing has brought heartbreak to many, as she was a pillar of the community she served so graciously. Born and raised in Madera, Yvonne knew nearly everyone in town, and anyone who knew her will tell you how strong, generous, and loving she was.

Yvonne was the 12th child of Ernesto and Margaret Martinez. She is survived by her lifelong love, Leon Santos, and her four beloved daughters: Jennifer, Christina, Margaret, and Darlene. Though she never had sons of her own, she embraced her sons-in-law, Sammy Cruz(Christina) and Adam Ybarra(Darlene), as her own. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and proudly answered to “Noni” and “GiGi.” She also leaves behind her brothers, Richard and Edward; her sisters, Gloria, Margaret, Dolores, and Debbie; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Our beautiful mom was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Erlinda, Norma, Ernesto, Benito, Leo, David, Robert, Andrew, and Manuel; and her grandson, Sammy Cruz Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at 11 a.m., at Remnant Church, 518 Noble Street #144, Madera, CA 93637. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Madera.