Shooting victim identity released

More details have been released by the Madera Police Department in regards to Sunday’s officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a suspect.

Madera PD released that two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who later died of his gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as Samuel Santiago Daniel, and was identified by a family member. Further identifying information from fingerprints and DNA is pending.

Daniel was staying at a residence, but the owners of the residence called MPD when his behavior became erratic and he locked himself in the bathroom. He destroyed some of the residents’ belongings and started flooding the bathroom.

MPD officers cleared the house and removed the family out of harm’s way. However, the suspect came out of the bathroom and entered the open garage area.

He pointed a weapon, later identified as a replica firearm, probably used for airsoft bullets, at deputies. After repeated warnings to lower the weapon, officers shot Daniel, and he died at the scene.

A later search of Daniel’s bedroom revealed drug paraphernalia.

The California Department of Justice is the primary agency investigating the incident. As with any officer-involved shooting incident, the Madera Police Department remains committed to transparency, and will release additional information, when appropriate, and in accordance to state laws.