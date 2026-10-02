Official ballots to be mailed next week

All registered voters in the County of Madera will be sent their Official Ballots and County Voter Information Guides for the upcoming November 3, Consolidated General Election in the mail, beginning October 5, according to Madera County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, Rebecca Martinez.

Allow up to seven days for delivery.

Ballot tracking is now available and free. Ballot tracking is a service that will send notices about ballots, including when it’s mailed, received, and counted. The service lets voters know where a ballot is every step of the way. Visit www.wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to sign up.

Voters do not have to place a stamp on the ballot envelope to return a ballot through the U.S. Mail. Voted ballots may also be returned at any Official County Ballot Drop Box or at any Vote Center in Madera County. It is highly recommended that voters do not hand their ballot to a stranger. If anyone decides not to mail or drop off your ballot personally, only give a ballot to someone they trust.

The back pages of your County Voter Information Guide show the Ballot Drop Box and Vote Center locations, dates, and hours of operation.

Don’t forget to sign the blue envelope.

Voted ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within the time allowed by law.

For more information, contact the Elections Division, toll free, at 800-435-0509.