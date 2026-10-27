Obituary: Patricia Ann Johnson

Patricia Ann Johnson, age 74 passed away at her home in Madera, CA, on Oct. 23, 2026. Patricia was born in Tulare, CA, on Oct. 5, 1952, to the late Roy and Alice Maxfield.

Patricia grew up in Tulare, CA, and attended Tulare Western High School. While attending school here she met Harold Johnson. Shortly before Harold’s journey in the Army they got married. Patricia spent her time traveling with Harold in the Army for 20 years being a home maker. After the Army Patricia continued to be a home maker for another 32 years.

Patricia was married to Harold Johnson for 52 years preceding his death. Patricia was the mother of two children Ailsa Johnson and Boyfriend Dustin Ginter of Ahwahnee, CA, and Frank Johnson and wife Keysha Johnson of Madera, CA. She was the grandmother of Austin Johnson and girlfriend Kristen Davis, Anabella and wife Hailey Johnson-Ohara, Elizabeth Franks, Vanessa Reed, Jonathan Poytress, Maykaila Spidell, Matthew Mitchell, and Emily Ginter. She was the great-grandmother of Michael Reed and Morgan Reed. She is survived by her sister Beverly Goodman of Fresno, CA, and Gary Maxfield and wife Kelly Maxfield of Clovis, CA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Maxfield and Roy Maxfield Jr.

She loved to spend time with family and friends. She traveled alongside Harold Johnson staying in Bass Lake, CA, and Parker, AZ, while volunteering at the Elks Lodge.

Patricia will be missed by all.

There will be a viewing for Patricia at Jay Chapel 1121 Roberts Ave., Madera, CA, on Nov. 2, 2026 starting at 1 p.m. for family and 2 to 6 p.m. for friends. The service will be held on Nov. 3, 2026, at Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Ave., Madera, CA, starting at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 W. McCabe Road, Santa Nella, CA 95322, starting at 1 p.m.

After graveside, there will be a luncheon at 30190 Sunnyside Ave., Madera, CA.