Obituary: Lawrence F. Lihosit

Long time Madera resident Lawrence F. Lihosit, 75, died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Maggie, their sons Zeke and Anson, as well as two grandchildren, Keito and Nora.

Born in the southern suburbs of Chicago (the Southside), Illinois on Aug. 17, 1951, he and his family later moved to Arizona where he graduated from grade school, high school and Arizona State University. He reluctantly served in the U.S. Army Reserves as an enlisted man during the closing years of the Vietnam War and enthusiastically volunteered for the Peace Corps (Honduras, 1975-1977). His continuing studies included master’s coursework in urban planning at la Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in Mexico City, art and creative writing at Skyline College in San Bruno, California and education at California State University, Fresno.

An urban planner by trade, Lihosit worked in Honduras, Mexico, Alaska, Arizona and California. His work resulted in several awards including Citizen of the Day by KQED radio for work in Oakland and a commendation from Dillingham, Alaska. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, his work in Dillingham, Alaska kept that regional center from being consumed by rising seas.

Locally, he worked for the Madera County Road Department. Some of his projects included conceptual design for the Avenue 12/ Road 36 improvements following the construction of Liberty High School, oversight of the Chukchansi resort/casino entrance, improvement of Avenue 12 east to the golf course and the 2001 Regional Transportation Plan.

He authored more than 20 books, including a four volume Madera history, (Neighbors: Oral History from Madera, California, Volumes 1 through 4) and a book of sketches (Madera Sketchbook). His Peace Corps memoir (South of the Frontera) received a commendation from Congressman John Garamendi (D-Calif.) and a book of travel essays (Years On and Other Travel Essays) was awarded the 2012 Best Travel Book by Peace Corps Writers.

Lihosit valued community service. In Madera he coached Little League baseball, Youth Soccer and recreational basketball. He also volunteered thousands of hours at Monroe School, helping teach the 3 Rs to second graders for which he was named volunteer of the year in 2013 and 2017.

An event in his honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at the Good News Ministries, at 1930 Modoc Street, Madera, CA 93637.