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Obituary: June Marie Stephenson

June Marie Stephenson.

June Marie Stephenson, 97, passed away on Oct. 17, 2026, in Des Moines, Iowa.

June is survived by her son, Steve (Martha) Stephenson of West Des Moines; daughter, Lisa Goss of Fresno, California; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Linda Freyman and Diane Linder; and her brothers, James, Robert, and Stephen Jones.

June’s family would like to thank the staff at Calvin Community for their exceptional care and loving kindness.

A visitation will be held on Nov. 6, 2026, from 10 a.m.-noon at Jay Chapel in Madera, California 93637. Following a chapel service at noon, at Jay Chapel in Madera, California 93637, with a burial at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera, California 93637.

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