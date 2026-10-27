Obituary: June Marie Stephenson

June Marie Stephenson, 97, passed away on Oct. 17, 2026, in Des Moines, Iowa.

June is survived by her son, Steve (Martha) Stephenson of West Des Moines; daughter, Lisa Goss of Fresno, California; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Linda Freyman and Diane Linder; and her brothers, James, Robert, and Stephen Jones.

June’s family would like to thank the staff at Calvin Community for their exceptional care and loving kindness.

A visitation will be held on Nov. 6, 2026, from 10 a.m.-noon at Jay Chapel in Madera, California 93637. Following a chapel service at noon, at Jay Chapel in Madera, California 93637, with a burial at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera, California 93637.