Oakhurst celebrating Dolly; Fall Festival returns

Fall is coming to the Sierra foothills, and the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for three days of fun, entertainment and community spirit at the 2026 Oakhurst Fall Festival, October 9-11, at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B.

Celebrating its 33rd year, this year’s festival brings the event to a new home with more space for carnival rides, food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment and family activities.

In addition, the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce will be honoring Dolly Parton on Dolly Day Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Elderberry House Patio, 48688 Victoria Lane. The event will be hosted by Women in Business, and wear pink, rhinestones and butterflies.

Three days of Fall Festival

Friday, October 9, 3-9 p.m.: Kick off the weekend with live music, food, beverages, vendors and carnival fun.

Saturday, October 10, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.: Enjoy a full day of festival activities, including Reptile Ron, who will bring an exciting and educational reptile experience for the whole family. Visitors can also enjoy live music, carnival rides, food trucks, shopping and the festival’s beer and wine booths. The Main Hall will host a community stage showcasing local children and youth, from performing arts and dance to martial arts and more. New this year, the “Oak Fest Lounge” will offer an elevated, sit down, ticketed wine experience including culinary treats.

Sunday, October 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Sunday brings more family fun, including Patient Feather Ranch and Rescue Camels, along with food, vendors, entertainment and carnival activities. New this year, The Oak Fest Lounge will Host a Sports Bar set up so you can keep up with the day’s big games, while still enjoying the festival. Pancake Breakfast will be available from the Senior Center culinary team and Oakhurst Chamber team will be providing micheladas, mimosas, wine and beer. The Main Hall will host a community stage showcasing local children and youth, from performing arts and dance to martial arts and more.

Throughout the weekend, festival-goers will find plenty of opportunities to shop local, eat local and celebrate local, with artisans, makers, businesses, community organizations and food vendors coming together for this popular mountain tradition.

Celebrating the community

The Oakhurst Fall Festival is more than a weekend of entertainment. It is an opportunity to showcase the businesses, organizations and people who make the Oakhurst area a special place to live, work and visit.

The Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to produce this annual celebration and provide a venue where families, friends, residents and visitors can come together and enjoy the best of the mountain community.

“We’re excited to bring the Fall Festival to its new home at the Oakhurst Community Center,” said Rachael Snedecor, Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, Board President and Festival Committee Chair. “There is something for everyone this year, and we can’t wait to welcome our community and visitors for a fun-filled fall weekend.”