Oakchella returns to Oakhurst today

Proceeds to support MY Club Teen Center and Mountain Youth

Calling all festival lovers, join MY Club today for the 3rd annual Oakchella Family Music Festival, a day packed with live music, entertainment, and community, with proceeds supporting MY Club’s Teen Center and Mountain Youth.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m., and the festival runs from 12-9 p.m. at the Oakhurst Community Center (39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst). Tickets are $25 per person; children 12 and under receive free admission.

“Reaching our third Oakchella is an incredible milestone and a testament to what our community can accomplish when we come together for a great cause. What began as an idea to bring our community together through music, art, and local culture has grown into an event that has made a lasting impact.” said Paulina Holcomb, Organizer of Oakchella and Director of Business Operations at MY Club.

Enjoy lively performances throughout the day on the main stage, including Raised by Radio, High Praise, JNX, Mom’s Leftovers, John Pemberton, The Roots Rockers, and Fritzoe.

Browse the Vendor Village for artisan clothing, accessories, home goods, body products, fun face painting, and more.

Bring an appetite to the Food Vendor Alley, featuring tasty food trucks and local favorites. Kids of all ages are welcome in the Kids Zone, with lawn games, crafts, a bounce house, and opportunities to socialize while their parents enjoy the music. MY Club staff will supervise this fun, safe area, which will be accessible only to children and MY Club staff.

For those 21 and over, don’t miss the Beer Garden, sponsored by South Gate Brewing Co., stocked with cold brews and signature cocktails, the perfect place to listen to the tunes.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, vendors, performers, volunteers, and attendees, proceeds from Oakchella helped fund the creation of the MY Club Teen Center; a safe, welcoming space where local teens can learn, connect and thrive. Every ticket purchased and every dollar spent at the festival directly supports opportunities for youth in our mountain communities,” Holcomb said.

MY Club has helped to enrich the lives of young people in the mountain communities through homework help, STEM and Leadership programs, Arts & Crafts programs, and Keeping Fit for the last 27 years. The organization also offers sports leagues throughout the school year, sports camps, and provides several educational and character-based scholarships through the Youth Ambassador Program. All proceeds from Oakchella will support this 501c3 nonprofit organization. Invest in the future of mountain-area youth, strengthen the community, and enjoy a full day of music; tickets are available at http://mountainyouthclubs.org/oakchella.