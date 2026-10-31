MCSOS opens new Community Resource Center

Madera County Superintendent of Schools Tricia Protzman led a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand-new Community Resource Center, which opened on East Almond Avenue.

“We’re going to celebrate this wonderful, momentous occasion,” Protzman said during Monday’s ribbon cutting. “We’re so excited for you to see the inside of this building, the transformation, and the wonderful opportunity this brings to all of us here in Madera County.”

The new Community Resource Center brings together community-based partners, services, workshops and resources in one welcoming space for students and families throughout Madera County.

The center is designed to support the four pillars of the California Community Schools Partnership and strengthen connections between schools, families and the broader community.

The four pillars consist of integrated student supports, which connect students and families with services to help support students; family and community engagement, which creates opportunities for families and community partners to connect and collaborate; shared leadership, which helps build partnerships that support student success; and expanded learning opportunities, such as workshops, enrichment, learning experiences and other resources that extend learning beyond the school day.

The ceremony brought together members of the community to celebrate the opening of the new center. Attendees included city and county administrators, elected officials, City Council members, members of the Board of Supervisors, the Chief of Police and Madera Unified School District Board of Trustees members.

“Thank you all for being here,” Protzman said. “With many of you leading your own divisions and your own entities, we’re so proud to have you, because this is for you. We want you to learn about this [Community Resource Center] so you can take it back and share. So to all of you, thank you for being here, your leadership service, and partnership that you provide.”

During the ceremony, Protzman received a recognition from Senator Anna Caballero, which was presented by Arturo Martinez.

“This ribbon cutting ceremony celebration ensures commitments to families, responding to local needs and making support more accessible for students who depend on them,” Martinez said. “Senator Caballero congratulates you on this milestone and all those working to ensure that Madera County students have support, encouragement and the opportunity to pursue their futures with confidence.”

Kristi Castillo, Director of Student Achievement and Wellness, also spoke during the ceremony, thanking the individuals who helped bring the vision for the Community Resource Center to life.

Castillo recognized the various departments within the Madera County Superintendent of Schools office that helped make the center’s opening possible.

“We are building a foundation for stronger, more connected systems of support. My hope is that this will be a place where students and their families feel warmly welcomed, seen, valued, and supported,” Castillo said. “Additionally, let this be a place where partnerships flourish in meaningful connections, lead to lasting change. Without partnerships and your support, it is simply a building with four walls, some offices and learning spaces, but it is with you, our community partners. When you step into this building, then it becomes a center for transformative work to take place. May the work that happens here, honor the visions of those who help make it possible, and remind us that when we invest in our students and surround them with a caring, connected community, we are doing more than just providing services. We are creating opportunities, strengthening families, and transforming futures.”